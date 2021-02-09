Health professionals spread awareness of heart health

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

Heart problems are the leading cause of death in the U.S. and this month health professionals are trying to spread awareness.

February is heart health awareness month. Doctors and nurse practitioners say some people have been neglecting visits during the pandemic, so they’re encouraging them to go now.

If you have high blood pressure — you’re advised to monitor that regularly. They also suggest doing heart healthy activities on your own, which includes exercising about 30 minutes a day and eating heart healthy foods.

“I think just doing the best you can at home to really be mindful for any changes that are occurring,” Cardiology nurse practitioner Dana Miller said.

If the bad weather and the pandemic have you stuck at home, she also recommends pacing your living room or walking stairs in your house.