Health officials in Champaign warn about new Covid variant

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

A Covid-19 variant is causing concern for some countries, but what about here in Central Illinois

Health officials say the delta variant, which started in India, may already be in the area, but having the vaccine should help. C.U.P.H.D. says we don’t want a repeat of last summer going into fall.

“They are going back indoors so the cases may rise again and this is something that we are worried about even this year,” Dr. Awais Vaid, C.U.P.H.D., said.

He says if you haven’t been vaccinate, it may be a good idea to get it especially if you have kids younger than 12. That way you can help keep them safe from the virus and variants.