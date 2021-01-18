Rantoul Police arrest 5 people in connection to shooting

Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA) — Five people were arrested over the weekend after a shooting in Rantoul.

Police were called to shots fired near Doolittle and Gray Saturday night.

They say a 35-year-old Champaign man had been shot in the back, hip and hand. He is expected to recover.

Rantoul Police were able to get a search warrant, and the METRO SWAT Team arrested five people, confiscating three guns in the process.

“If we can take guns out of the people who shouldn’t have them to begin with, then we’ll be in good shape,” Rantoul Police Chief Sullivan said.

All five are facing weapons charges. One of them, Donnell Robinson, also had an outstanding warrant for robbery out of Champaign County.