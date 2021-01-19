Fire Departments Honor Veteran in Clinton

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — “I’m honored to be a veteran and I hope I can help honor others,” Wapella Fire Chief Nelson Thorp said.

The pandemic has made it hard to honor loved ones who die. That’s why one town is trying to go above and beyond to remember a veteran.

Flags were put up and down streets leading from the funeral home to Illinois 54 to honor local veteran James Dolly who passed away Thursday.

The Clinton and Wapella Fire Departments put up a giant flag when the funeral procession drove by.

The Covid-19 pandemic has made it hard for families to give their loved ones a proper send off, but they wanted to make sure Dolly wasn’t forgotten.

“I think it just means more. We need to do this and we can’t all get together. When we can’t be where we sometimes need to be just to show our honoring them as much as possible anyway possible,” Chief Thorp said.

Chief Thorp is a veteran himself so he says it’s an honor to support other veterans. This was organized by Jeff Morlock who announced earlier this month he wants honor local veterans during funeral processions.

Other veterans were invited to meet at the entrance of the Pleasant Valley Cemetery to meet the funeral procession as it arrived.