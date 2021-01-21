Dry cleaners losing business amid the pandemic

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA) —

A lot of businesses have been devastated by Covid-19, but one you don’t hear a lot about?

Dry cleaners.

The owner of DJ’s Dry Cleaners in Mahomet and says their sales have dropped 82% over the past year.

Dry cleaners are seeing a decrease in business because more people are working from home and not going out. They just don’t need their clothes professionally dry cleaned.

DJ Boykin says she has even had to lay off employees. She’s hopeful people will start dressing up as restrictions continue to be lifted.

“People start going back to church, and going out on dates, and things like that, they’ll be dressing up more and getting back into the office to work. That will help our business tremendously,” Boykin said.

Boykin says since people are busy working and teaching kids from home, she has been cleaning laundry to help business.

Boykin has another dry cleaning business in Urbana with her husband. She says that one has seen a decrease in sales as well.