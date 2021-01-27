Deadly car crash during snowy conditions

Cumberland County, Ill. (WCIA) —

Things have quieted down tonight, but several cars went off the road during the snowfall earlier today.

One of those crashes was deadly. It happened on I-57 near Neoga.

The road conditions were slippery and snowy on Interstate 57. Snow plows were working to clear the interstate, but there were still about ten vehicles on the side of the road on the way to the scene.

The video is a look at the interstate just a little bit past where the deadly crash happened. State troopers say a driver lost control around one p.m. They hit a guardrail. Police say they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The interstate was shut down for about an hour and a half. Officials haven’t released the name of the victim.

It’s better to stay home if possible when conditions are slick, but if you do have to head out give yourself extra time.

Also have a kit in your car ready in case you get stuck on the side of the road. This can include, water, blankets, a coat, and flashlight. Make sure your cell phone is charged in case you need to call for an emergency.