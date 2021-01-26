Crews work to clean up after massive fire

Gays, Ill. (WCIA) —

“When we got here this building was fully involved and we tried to keep it contained in that building,” Windsor Fire Chief Rory Rincker said.

They managed to keep it to one building, but it was a big job. Crews had to battle massive flames and explosions. Now part of a business is destroyed.

Today, crews cleaned up the aftermath of that massive fire. It happened last night at South Central FS, a fuel plant, in Gays. Fire officials tell us there is still no official word on how it started.

Crews were at the scene for about four hours with flames nearly one hundred feet tall. Luckily, no one was hurt.

“The original call came in as an explosion, or multiple explosions, from the neighbor over there,” Chief Rincker said.

That neighbor heard propane tanks exploding at South Central FS. The flames were huge. Crews from fourteen different agencies rushed to the scene.

Chief Rory Rincker with the Windsor Fire Department says because it was an oil fire, they needed extra help to put out the fire.

“We had to have foam. And Mattoon Fire and Airport brought their foam truck over and we proceeded to put a nice layer of foam on it,” Chief Rincker said.

Sullivan Fire Department had to bring in an aerial to help put it out. Rincker says they wouldn’t have been able to do the job without other agencies showing up.

“Oh, that’s crucial. That’s what we rely on. Everybody relies on each other. A fire like that, that’s what it takes to get the job done,” Chief Rincker said.

Chris Blythe is one of the people who helped get it done.

“When it came across the page it was a little bit of a shock to hear what was going on,” Blythe said.

Blythe is not only a Lieutenant with the Windsor Fire Department, but he is also a fuel driver for South Central FS.

“It was nice to be able to know what was in there and how to go about fighting it,” Blythe said.

Crews cleared the scene around midnight. The shed was destroyed. Now that the fire is out, its time to move forward.

“We got crews out here working very hard, working to get it cleaned up,” Blythe said.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. Chief Rincker says he didn’t see anyone on scene. They are thinking it was some type of electrical malfunction