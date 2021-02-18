County board may soon get weekly saliva based tests

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) —

Champaign County officials will soon be able to get regular Covid-19 tests. The county board passed a resolution that would allow the weekly testing of county departments.

$70,000 dollars from the general fund will be used to cover two months of Covid-19 testing for county employees. The tests will be the saliva based tests from the University of Illinois, but the board plans to have OSF administer the tests once they come to an agreement.

Not everyone was on board, but County Executive Darlene Kloeppel says they have to pay employees to go in quarantine if they are exposed, so weekly testing may be beneficial.

“If people have been exposed, it would save the county money to get a quicker result back on the test,” Kloeppel said.

“For me, this is just a duplicate spending on a service that is already available,” Board member Brad Passalacqua said.

The resolution needed 15 votes to pass. It got 16 votes. Some of the board mentioned the Sheriff’s department may already have been vaccinated, so this would mostly be for those in the clerks office and other county departments.