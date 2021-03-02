Community golf course re-opening soon

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

We’re getting closer to Stone Creek’s golf course re-opening, now there’s a push to start selling the available homes and lots in that area.

Stone Creek was donated to the University of Illinois. The golf course is already being renovated to collegiate level. That means people will be able to play golf on a nice, college level course.

Lots are available near the course for people to build homes. There are also homes already available overlooking the golf course, and they have plans to bring back a restaurant.

“Its a great place to live. A lot of walking a lot of outdoors, and its really a beautiful neighborhood,” Cassie Arner, senior associate athletic director at U of I, said.

“To bring even more amenities to that location by creating more excitement and more development out there. Great opportunity for the whole community,” Jilyan Landon, with Ryan Dallas Real Estate, said.

The golf course should be ready for play by the end of the summer. Click the link below if you want more information on the lots.

