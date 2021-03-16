Carle addresses Covid-19 vaccine billing error

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

“We are proactively reaching out to those patients affected to alert them of the error,” Kayla Banks, vice president of women’s and children’s services for Carle Health, said.

That error was asking people to pay a bill they should have never received. Carle billed some uninsured people an administration fee after they got their Covid vaccine.

WCIA aired a story about this last night. Today, Carle announced it identified and is fixing the issue.

Carle plans to put a new procedure in place to prevent this happening again. They say 30 uninsured patients received a bill for a $55 dollar administration fee.

Carle wants to make it clear that people should not have any out of pocket costs for the vaccine.

If you do have insurance, your insurance company will receive the bill for the administration fee. They say they are reaching out to affected patients to alert them about the error.

“We definitely want to make sure that the community knows that they will not have any out of pocket costs, implications in receiving the vaccine,” Banks said.

Carle says they want everyone to feel comfortable getting the vaccine without the fear or burden of a bill.

If you are uninsured and received a bill from Carle for the Covid-19 vaccine, they ask that you call them for help at (888) 712-2753.