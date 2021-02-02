Bridge closed for at least two years after hit and run

St. Joseph, Ill. (WCIA) — A bridge is now closed for at least two years after a hit and run.

An oversize load struck a part of the bridge on Champaign County Road 2000 East over Interstate 74 just west of St. Joseph. IDOT says they have not found the person responsible. Drivers are urged to use county roads 1800 East, 1900 East, and 2200 East as alternate routes.

“We’re going to monitor the structure until the bridge is completed and that’s where we are on this project,” Paul Wappel with IDOT said.

IDOT also says to pay attention to work zones and obey posted speed limits.