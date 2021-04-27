Doctors seeing more people with allergies this year

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

You may have noticed your allergies are worse than normal this spring, or maybe you have new allergies. One doctor says you’re not alone and that the cause could be from the snow last week or more pollen than normal.

While she’s not one hundred percent sure why, she has noticed an increase in people getting allergies this year and a lot more people who have never had allergies before. While some people may be able to cope with allergies, for others, it can be life threatening.

“I don’t think people realize that just simple allergies or asthma being triggered by allergies can cause life threatening issues,” Margaret Tate, OSF Family Medicine Physician, said.

She says if you have asthma… You should talk to your physician for an allergy plan.

She also says if you get allergies, you can try over the counter medicine or eye drops. Allergy symptoms do mimic some Covid symptoms, but if it’s allergies, your cough will be dry. Itchy eyes aren’t a Covid symptom, and your symptoms will go away fairly quickly with allergy medicine.