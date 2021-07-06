7/6/21 WCIA 3 News at 10

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
Leading The Way
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
Violence takes a toll on first responders’ mental health
Video
Top Stories
People address gun violence at Champaign City Council
Video
All star little leaguer honored by city
Video
Crews responding to fire at Bryant Industries
Video
Two NICU moms launch nonprofit group, The Nest Postpartum, to help other NICU families in need
Video
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Flooring America Eyenet Camera Network
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Snow Bear Closings and Delays
Kidcaster
Weathering The Storm
Weather Radio
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Rain is in the Forecast Now the Rest of the Week
Gallery
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Rain Back in the Forecast
Video
7 Day Rainfall Reports from Central Illinois
Air conditioner repairs increasing from heat and flooding
Video
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Athlete Of The Week
Japan 2020
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Top Stories
Former Illini Tyson Bull heading to Tokyo with Team Australia
Video
Top Stories
Former Unity standout Elyce Knudsen searching for more after breakout freshman season with Millikin
Video
Top Stories
Kofi Cockburn withdraws from NBA Draft, remains in transfer portal
Video
Meridian, EIU grad Lauren Doyle set for second trip to Olympics
Video
Jacob Grandison suiting up with Finnish National team this summer
Video
Jared Badie commits to Illini
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Genealogy programs from the Champaign County Historical Archives
Video
Top Stories
The Blue Man Group returns to Chicago
Video
Top Stories
What’s happening this month with Champaign County Forest Preserve District
Video
Credit tips with BlackVest
Video
Zucchini and Summer Squash Pasta Salad with Anita Dukeman
Video
Mother-daughter duo take the ciStage
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
From the Vault
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Farm Showcase
Best of the Class 2021
Blood Drive
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Newsletter Sign-up
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
7/6/21 WCIA 3 News at 10
Broadcasts
Posted:
Jul 6, 2021 / 10:15 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 6, 2021 / 10:15 PM CDT
Tuesday, July 6, 2021