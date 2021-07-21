7/21/21 WCIA 3 News at 10

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
Leading The Way
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
Tenants angry after curb blocks in cars
Video
Top Stories
Village of Tilton looking for state, federal funding necessary for road, infrastructure upgrades
Video
Man wanted for fleeing police
Harvest Heritage: Perfume Acres
Video
Man shot twice Wednesday
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Flooring America Eyenet Camera Network
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Snow Bear Closings and Delays
Kidcaster
Weathering The Storm
Weather Radio
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Still Dealing With the Hazy Skies
Gallery
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Hazy Sunshine Continues Thursday
Video
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
We’ve Seen the Most Tornado Warnings in Central Illinois So Far This Year Since 2011
Gallery
Cold Air Funnels Spotted near Sadorus, Metcalf, Decatur on Saturday Evening
Gallery
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Athlete Of The Week
Japan 2020
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Top Stories
Casey Washington eligible for 2021 season
Video
Top Stories
Parkland’s Corbin Sebens named Coach of the Year
Video
Top Stories
Kendrick Green signs rookie deal with Steelers
Video
Chase Brown named to Doak Walker watch list
Video
Kofi Cockburn returns to campus, completes Illini roster
Video
Adrien Dumont de Chassart ranked 16th in country
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Get back to football with the Illini Quarterback Club
Video
Top Stories
UI Extension: Tips for watering newly planted shrubs & trees
Video
Top Stories
Dixie Flyer Band takes the ciStage
Video
Behind the scenes of “You’re OUT!”
Video
Faith in Action to host Quarter Auction
Video
Explore Frank Lloyd-Wright’s Dana-Thomas House
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
From the Vault
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Farm Showcase
Best of the Class 2021
Blood Drive
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Newsletter Sign-up
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
7/21/21 WCIA 3 News at 10
Broadcasts
Posted:
Jul 21, 2021 / 10:35 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 21, 2021 / 10:35 PM CDT
Wednesday, July 21, 2021