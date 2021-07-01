7/1/21 WCIA 3 News at 10

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
Leading The Way
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
Athletes can now be paid for their name, image and likeness
Video
Top Stories
Family of veterans recognized for record breaking service
Video
Crisis Nursery wins nationwide award
Video
17 hurt as illegal fireworks explode while being destroyed by bomb squad in Los Angeles
Video
Bright Spot: July 1
Video
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Flooring America Eyenet Camera Network
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Snow Bear Closings and Delays
Kidcaster
Weathering The Storm
Weather Radio
Top Stories
7 Day Rainfall Reports from Central Illinois
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Dry Going Into the Independence Day Weekend
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Finally Drying Out
Video
Air conditioner repairs increasing from heat and flooding
Video
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Athlete Of The Week
Japan 2020
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Top Stories
Former Uni High standout, Cal swimmer Ema Rajic qualifies for Olympics
Video
Top Stories
Illini Athlete Partners with Illini Business
Video
Top Stories
2021 WCIA 3 Softball Player of the Year: Makenzie Brown
Video
Kofi Cockburn enters transfer portal
Video
NCAA adopts Name, Image, and Likeness policy
Video
2021 WCIA 3 Baseball Player of the Year: Crayton Burnett
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Fireworks, tractors, music, and movies this month in Champaign County
Video
Top Stories
Koplinski, Powell review The Tomorrow War and Long Story Short
Video
Top Stories
Prepping your outdoor space for summer family fun
Video
Mixed Sweet Pepper and Green Bean Salad and Peach and Mint Bourbon Smash
Video
Keeping your pets safe this Fourth of July
Video
Central Illinois town celebrates anniversary, opens time capsule
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
From the Vault
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Farm Showcase
Best of the Class 2021
Blood Drive
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Newsletter Sign-up
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
7/1/21 WCIA 3 News at 10
Broadcasts
Posted:
Jul 1, 2021 / 10:12 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 1, 2021 / 10:12 PM CDT
Thursday, July 1, 2021