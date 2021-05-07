5/7/21 WCIA 3 News at 10

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
April 6th Consolidated Election Results
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
Leading The Way
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Video Game News
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
Campus alert issued for suspicious man
Bomb squad responding after car crash
Video
Sheriff thinks bar break ins could be linked
Video
High winds cause damage to house
Video
Weather
Lanz, Inc. Weather Now
Radar
Flooring America Eyenet Camera Network
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Snow Bear Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Weathering The Storm
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Frost Tonight, Heavy Rain This Weekend
Video
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW: Frost Tonight, Heavy Rain Arrives This Weekend
Gallery
Three Tornadoes Confirmed in Central Illinois Thursday Afternoon
VIEWER PICS: Severe Weather – 5/6/2021
Video
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Basketball Challenge 2021
Top Stories
Buckeyes sweep double header over Illinois
Video
Top Stories
Hoffman throws career-high 12 strikeouts in win over Maryland
Video
Illini beat DePaul to advance in NCAA Tournament, will face Notre Dame next
Video
Reifsteck wins Athlete of the Week
Video
HS scoreboard (5-6-21)
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Celebrating May with Visit Champaign County
Video
Top Stories
Illini Service Dogs helping those with mobility disorders
Video
Top Stories
“Here Today” and “Paper Spiders” available for viewing
Video
Mother’s Day Brunch with Michaels’ Catering
Video
“A Whole ‘Nother Ball Game: Baseball in East Central Illinois, 1940 to the Present”
Video
Bettering your financial situation with Blackvest
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
From the Vault
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Remarkable Women
Home & Garden Virtual Expo
Red Hot Winter
Farm Showcase
Operation Honor Guard
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Newsletter Sign-up
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
5/7/21 WCIA 3 News at 10
Broadcasts
Posted:
May 7, 2021 / 10:25 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 7, 2021 / 10:25 PM CDT
Friday, May 7, 2021