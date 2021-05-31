5/31/21 WCIA 3 News at 10

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
April 6th Consolidated Election Results
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
Leading The Way
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Video Game News
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
Families in Champaign spend Memorial Day at Hessel Park
Video
Illinois House moves to adopt tougher ethics laws to curb public corruption
Video
Residents Come Out to Honor Fallen Veterans in Gibson City
Video
WEATHER NOW: Some Will Get Rain Showers Wednesday into Thursday
Gallery
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Flooring America Eyenet Camera Network
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Snow Bear Closings and Delays
Kidcaster
Weathering The Storm
Weather Radio
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Some Will Get Rain Showers Wednesday into Thursday
Gallery
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Clouds and Light Stray Showers Before Wednesday’s System Arrives
Video
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
Update on Two Out-Of-Service NOAA Weather Radios in Central Illinois
Bloomington NOAA Weather Radio Tower Offline for Many Local Residents
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Basketball Challenge 2021
Top Stories
Illini players new and old returning to campus
Top Stories
HS Scoreboard (5/31/21)
Three Illini qualify for NCAA Championships
Video
Raper, Janas named All-Big Ten First Team
Video
Illini make first cut at NCAA Championships
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Tips on moving without a migraine from Angi
Video
Top Stories
Pre-vacation vehicle check list with Our Town Farmer City’s Baum Motor Co.
Video
Top Stories
Start your engines at Our Town Farmer City’s Raceway
Video
Solving farmer’s tractor tire issues out in the field with Our Town Farmer City’s Walker Tire & Muffler
Video
Welcome to Our Town Farmer City
Video
Local Irish dance academy branching out to stand alone studio
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
From the Vault
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Farm Showcase
Best of the Class 2021
Our Town 2021
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Newsletter Sign-up
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
5/31/21 WCIA 3 News at 10
Broadcasts
Posted:
May 31, 2021 / 10:14 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 31, 2021 / 10:14 PM CDT
Monday, May 31, 2021