4/9/21 WCIA 3 News at 10

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
April 6th Consolidated Election Results
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
Leading The Way
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Video Game News
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
Crime Stoppers continues gun bounty reward progam
Video
One man dead after shooting
Video
Bright Spot: April 9
Video
Business owners wait to start clean-up after fire
Video
Weather
Lanz, Inc. Weather Now
Radar
Flooring America Eyenet Camera Network
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Snow Bear Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Rain Showers with an Isolated Stronger Storm Saturday
Gallery
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Clearing Skies Friday
Video
47 Years Ago, a Historic Tornado Outbreak began Right Here in Central Illinois
Video
National Weather Service Releases Local Storm Spotter Training Schedule
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Basketball Challenge 2021
Top Stories
Your Illini Nation (4-9-21)
Top Stories
Trent Frazier turning pro
Video
Mahomet-Seymour football building off first win
Video
Colgate transfer Jack Badovinac commits to Illini football
Video
Illinois soccer falls in OT
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Sonny’s Pizzeria expands from Sidell into Georgetown
Video
Top Stories
“Voyagers” and “Concrete Cowboy” now playing
Video
Top Stories
Everything you need to know to keep your pet hedgehog happy and healthy
Video
Find the perfect job for you with Express Employment
Video
Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness to benefit from Red Hot Winter
Video
Virtual Food and Farm Week of Action
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
From the Vault
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Remarkable Women
Home & Garden Virtual Expo
Red Hot Winter
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Newsletter Sign-up
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
4/9/21 WCIA 3 News at 10
Broadcasts
Posted:
Apr 9, 2021 / 10:37 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 9, 2021 / 10:37 PM CDT
Friday, April 9, 2021