1  of  2
COVID-19
IDPH: 2,724 new cases; 108 additional deaths Live Coronavirus Tracker

4/24/20 WCIA 3 News at 10

Broadcasts
Posted: / Updated:

Friday, April 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020