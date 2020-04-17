1  of  3
Breaking News
Police investigate two shootings Illinois joins six states in regional pact to coordinate re-opening economy Carol and Aaron Ammons: Daughter subject of mailed death threat
COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker

4/16/20 WCIA 3 News at 10

Broadcasts
Posted: / Updated:

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020