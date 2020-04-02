4/1/20 WCIA 3 News at 10

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
The Morning Show
Top Stories
Man recovers from COVID-19
Top Stories
Hundreds lose power
Top Stories
Viscofan workers speak out against employer’s COVID-19 policies
Video
Help during pandemic by volunteering
Prairie Gardens continues to serve customers
Video
Public health district explains reasoning behind postponed testing
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Tracker
Gov. Pritzker ‘stay at home’ order
Latest from the CDC
Coronavirus Closings & Cancellations
Restaurants-Curbside Service
Rent-Bill Pay Deferments
Good News
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Winter Weather Outlook
Kidcaster
Mattex Weather Garden
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: More Nice Weather
Video
WEATHER NOW: Warmer Temps.
Severe Weather Today
Weather Forecast from Home
Video
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Top Stories
IHSA remains “optimistic” spring sports will still happen
Video
Top Stories
Underwood won’t ask for timeline from Ayo: “We’re never going to put guys in that situation”
Video
Longtime Illini assistant heading to Grand Canyon
Video
Michael Finke back in US after scare of COVID-19 on European team
Video
“The Last Dance” airs sooner to fill sports void
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
ciLiving Stories
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Helping those impacted by domestic abuse during COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Rid the air in your home of nearly all germs with a UV light from Mattex
Video
Top Stories
Front Porch Family Photo Challenge
Video
Hillary Rae Events: Helping brides survive COVID-19
Video
Easter basket goodies with Yellow & Co.
Video
Get the garage or basement cleaned out with Bulldog Disposal
Video
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Contests
Let It Snow Sweepstakes
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Birthday Smiles
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Contest Winners List
Search
Search
Search
COVID-19
COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker
4/1/20 WCIA 3 News at 10
Broadcasts
Posted:
Apr 1, 2020 / 10:46 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 1, 2020 / 10:46 PM CDT
Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Don't Miss
Officials defend hire after citizen’s criticism
Investigation finds state employees steered contract to retired co-worker
Heidner sues Gaming Board for leaking his information to feds
Video
Something in the water? Neighbors speculate about ‘cancer cluster’
Video
FOIA reveals new questions about processes in Treasurer’s office
Video
Tax sale error being fixed
Homeowners demand answers after excessive reassessments
Video