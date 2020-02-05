1  of  4
Closings
Living Word Church Roberts Lutheran Church of Mahomet MSD of Warren County (Ind.) Vespasian Warner Public Library

2/5/20 WCIA 3 News at 5

Broadcasts
Posted: / Updated:

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss