1  of  24
Closings
Argenta-Oreana CUSD #1 Bement School CUSD #5 Central A&M Cerro Gordo School District #100 Clinton Decatur Public Schools District #61 Deland-Weldon Gibson City-Melvin Sibley Greenview School District Heyworth Iroquois West Ludlow District 142 Maroa-Forsyth Meridian Milford MSD of Warren County (Ind.) Mt. Pulaski Pawnee School District #11 Rantoul City Schools Rantoul Township High School Salt Fork Sangamon Valley South Fork School District 14 Warrensburg-Latham

2/13/20 WCIA 3 News at 6

Broadcasts
Posted: / Updated:

Thursday, February 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss