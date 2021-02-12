2/12/21 WCIA 3 News at 10

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign
9°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
Leading The Way
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Video Game News
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
Warming centers open this weekend as temperatures continue to get colder
Video
Restaurants prepare for busy weekend
Video
How first responders train during a pandemic may be different than you thought
Video
Girl’s birthday wish to meet a pig comes true
Video
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Snow Bear Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
Warming centers open this weekend as temperatures continue to get colder
Video
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: A Frigid and Snowy Week Ahead
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Cold and Snowy Weekend
Video
Fireball Spotted Over Illinois Wednesday Night
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Top Stories
WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: A Scare in Lincoln
Video
Top Stories
No. 6 Illinois survives OT scare at Nebraska
Video
Full Court Friday (2-12-21)
Video
LIVE! Illinois at Nebraska
Video
Parkland basketball sweeps men’s and women’s games
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Krannert Center for the Performing Arts presents Reflection and Renewal Series
Video
Top Stories
Area youth showcase work at Springfield Art Association
Top Stories
The Stuft Bird serving up soul food inspired stuffed wings
Video
Three easy DIY Valentine’s Day-themed crafts with Two Men and a Truck
Video
Valentine’s Day Dining and Oyster Week at Sun Singer
Video
Financial Fitness Program with Marine Bank
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Best of the Class 2020
Our Town 2020
Farm Showcase
Thrive in SPI
Toys for Tots 2020 Toy Drive
Gift of Life 2020
Remarkable Women
One Winter Night
Bigger than the Bowl
Celebrating Black History
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Newsletter Sign-up
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
2/12/21 WCIA 3 News at 10
Broadcasts
Posted:
Feb 12, 2021 / 10:46 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 12, 2021 / 10:46 PM CST
Friday, February 12, 2021