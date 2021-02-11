2/11/21 WCIA 3 News at 10

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign
18°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
Leading The Way
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Video Game News
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
Fire destroys restaurant after decades serving community
Video
ISP move over task force proposes new ways to keep drivers safe
Video
Woman delivers 275 balloons to seniors in assisted living facilities
Video
Millikin University students offer free tax filing service at Decatur Public Library
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Snow Bear Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Snow Friday Night
Video
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW: Cold With Flurries the Rest of the Work Week
Fireball Spotted Over Illinois Wednesday Night
Snowfall Reports from Saturday & Sunday
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Top Stories
Parkland basketball sweeps men’s and women’s games
Video
Top Stories
HS scoreboard (2-11-21)
Video
Dosunmu, Cockburn named to Naismith Trophy Midseason team
Smith wins Athlete of the Week
Video
“I’m just showing up when they tell us to show up”
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Krannert Center for the Performing Arts presents Reflection and Renewal Series
Video
Top Stories
Area youth showcase work at Springfield Art Association
Top Stories
The Stuft Bird serving up soul food inspired stuffed wings
Video
Three easy DIY Valentine’s Day-themed crafts with Two Men and a Truck
Video
Valentine’s Day Dining and Oyster Week at Sun Singer
Video
Financial Fitness Program with Marine Bank
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Best of the Class 2020
Our Town 2020
Farm Showcase
Thrive in SPI
Toys for Tots 2020 Toy Drive
Gift of Life 2020
Remarkable Women
One Winter Night
Bigger than the Bowl
Celebrating Black History
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
2/11/21 WCIA 3 News at 10
Broadcasts
Posted:
Feb 11, 2021 / 10:42 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 11, 2021 / 10:42 PM CST
Thursday, February 11, 2021