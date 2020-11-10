11/9/2020 WICA 3 News at 10

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Champaign County Election Results
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Back to School
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
UI to lead $2 million cybersecurity project
Video
Fire departments prepare for potential COVID-19 outbreaks
Video
Health departments hiring contact tracers
Video
Two teenagers shot over weekend
Video
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Record Breaking Stretch of Warm Days
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Near Record Highs Today
Video
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Top Stories
“We are our own worst enemy right now”
Video
Top Stories
Ra’Von Bonner enters transfer portal
Video
Illini ranked No.8 in preseason poll; Dosunmu, Cockburn earn All-Big Ten honors
Video
Sunday No Huddle (11/08/20)
Video
Epstein’s career-day overshadowed by disappointing loss
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Downtown Chicago hosting “The FRIENDS Experience”
Top Stories
Angie’s List: Improving Indoor Air Quality
Video
Top Stories
Mother-daughters team up to launch online boutique, Embolden
Video
Sarah Bush Lincoln Holiday Festival going virtual in 2020
Video
Strengthen your “Powerhouse” with Champaign Fitness Center
Video
Visit Champaign County shares Five Fun Activities for November
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Best of the Class 2020
Our Town 2020
Farm Showcase
Thrive in SPI
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
11/9/2020 WICA 3 News at 10
Broadcasts
Posted:
Nov 9, 2020 / 10:13 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 9, 2020 / 10:13 PM CST
Monday, November 9, 2020