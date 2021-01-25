1/25/21 WCIA 3 News at 10

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
Leading The Way
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Video Game News
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
Multiple fire departments assist with fire
Hospitals continue visitor restrictions
Video
“We’re here for you;” Survivors share words of hope during Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
Video
What to do about pesky car warranty robo-calls
Video
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Snow Bear Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Next Round of Wintry Mix Comes Through Tonight
Gallery
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: High Impact Round of Winter Weather Arrives Monday Morning
Video
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
EVENING COMMUTE: Snow in Champaign
Video
Snow Squall Warnings: What are They and How Do I Get Them?
Video
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Top Stories
Illinois women lose fourth quarter lead in loss to Nebraska
Video
Top Stories
BHRA back on the court with renewed optimism about season
Video
Former Central standout Rylee Hinton named B1G Defensive Player of the Week
Video
Dosunmu named Top 10 point guard in country, Illini up to No. 19
Video
Sunday Fast Break (01/24/21)
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Galentine’s Day pop-up shop with Above Able
Video
Top Stories
Champaign County Regional Planning Commission – Workforce Development Program
Video
Top Stories
New Springfield YMCA ready to help you reach your fitness goals
Video
Market Wagon bringing farmer’s market to your doorstep
Video
Angie’s List Report: Warm and cozy outdoor spaces
Video
Kids that love making videos should join the new YouTube Club
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Best of the Class 2020
Our Town 2020
Farm Showcase
Thrive in SPI
Toys for Tots 2020 Toy Drive
Gift of Life 2020
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
1/25/21 WCIA 3 News at 10
Broadcasts
Posted:
Jan 25, 2021 / 10:49 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 25, 2021 / 10:49 PM CST
Monday, January 25, 2021