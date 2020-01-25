1  of  2
Breaking News
Judge taps special prosecutor to investigate Rep. Ammons for alleged retail theft Three suspects arrested in connection to murder

1/24/20 WCIA 3 News at 10

Broadcasts
Posted: / Updated:

Friday, January 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss