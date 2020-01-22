1/21/20 WCIA 3 News at 10

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
23°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Sangamon County
Vermilion County
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Capitol Connection
Your Local Election HQ
National News
Leading The Way
Agriculture News
The Morning Show
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
Group presents plan to protect pedestrians
Top Stories
New subscription box features black-owned businesses
City moves forward with plaza plans
Former professor accused of abuse says he didn’t do anything
Parents concerned over radon testing and lack of communication
Target 3
Investigative Reporting-Contact Us
Top Stories
Grand jury proceedings extend to full board
Top Stories
County board chair indicted by grand jury
Top Stories
Officials awaiting report on deadly intersection
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Winter Weather Outlook
Kidcaster
Mattex Weather Garden
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Seasonable Wednesday Ahead
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7 Day Forecast
WEATHER NOW: Seasonable Wednesday Ahead
KidCaster: Aubrey Thomas
KidCaster: Isabella Britt
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
The Big Game
Top Stories
Illini break Mackey Arena drought with blowout of Purdue
Top Stories
HS Scoreboard (1/21/20)
Top Stories
Illini keeping things in perspective amidst winning streak
HS Scoreboard (1/20/20)
Stampley transferring from Illini
Illini ready for return trip to Purdue
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
LIFE Clinic offered at Parkland College OTA
Top Stories
Illinois Bariatric: a state of the art surgery center in Champaign
Top Stories
Cabinets now offered at Flooring America
Sugga Shaii Sweets & Illinois Willows at Market IN the Square
New Books and Fun Programs at Champaign Public Library
Pam Powell sits down with Tyler Perry to talk “A Fall From Grace”
Community
Calendar
Home and Garden Expo
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
Home for the Holidays
AARP – Illinois Secure Choice
Ask An Expert
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Let It Snow Sweepstakes
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
Out of the Rain Sweepstakes
Birthday Smiles
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Contest Winners List
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Search
Search
Search
1/21/20 WCIA 3 News at 10
Broadcasts
Posted:
Jan 21, 2020 / 11:10 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 21, 2020 / 11:10 PM CST
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Don't Miss
Board takes aim at public safety positions