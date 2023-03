URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One family had the luck of the Irish when they welcomed a new addition to their family on St. Patrick’s Day.

The new addition, a baby girl, was born in the Blessed Beginnings Birthing Center at OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana. She was born at 6:35 a.m. and weighed just over six pounds.

