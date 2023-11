GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — One of our Bright Spots on Nov. 21 featured Mrs. McDonald’s class and their third annual Thanksgiving lunch.

The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Elementary School students helped prepare the food and invited teachers to help. The teachers also helped the students with their schoolwork while they enjoyed their holiday meal.

