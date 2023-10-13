NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — Sarah Bush Lincoln is making it their mission to bring breast imaging right to their patients. To do that, they’re using their Mobile Mammography Van.

It’s one way to make mammograms more accessible, so there’s no excuse not to get one annually.

Radiologists brought the van to Sarah Bush Lincoln’s Neoga Center on Friday. But, the imaging doesn’t stop there. Alexis Dean, a mammography technologist with the van, said the mobile option can help people with busy work schedules or kids at home.

“Early detection for breast cancer is extremely important,” Dean said. “With this unit, we are one of the only in Illinois to go around to businesses and clinics in our surrounding areas to provide mammograms for women who aren’t able to get out during work hours, we may go to the business that they work at.”

Dean said it’s about a 10-15 minute process to complete the process at the van.

You do need an appointment, you can find details to make one at this link.

Dean and the team go to different parts of Central Illinois every week with the clinic. Next week, they’ll be in Toledo, Effingham, Mattoon and Arthur. For a full list and schedule in October and November, visit this link.