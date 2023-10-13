URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A towing company in Urbana showed support for breast cancer awareness month in a bright way on Friday.

The employees at Feldkamp’s Towing, just like those at WCIA, sported pink shirts and safety vests to work. The goal was to push breast cancer awareness within the Champaign-Urbana community.

Beyond general awareness, Feldkamp employees wore pink to support early detection methods that save tens of thousands of lives each year. But they also wore it for a personal reason: their operations manager Cathy Craft-Feldkamp was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018.

“Everybody knows that this is a cause that we can all get behind and support,” Craft-Feldkamp said. “We’re out. We’re very visible. We’re out on the roads. We’re going into different shops. Our folks are all over Champaign-Urbana today. And I think that seeing us all in pink, it creates a conversation asking why.”

The Feldkamp employees were also raising awareness for early detection, which Craft-Feldkamp said was key in her fight.

“I get very passionate about just the awareness, having the conversation,” she sad. “Even when we opened our Feldkamp’s west in Mahamot, I put the pink logo behind our logo. Because even if that makes somebody say, ‘Hey, why do you guys have the pink ribbon?’ And just having the discussion to remind people because early detection makes a huge difference.”

Tow truck driver Fallon Pelszynski said the pink unity from her coworkers means a lot to her as well.

“Recently, my aunt has been diagnosed with breast cancer and she’s been going through chemo and radiation and just watching how that affects her, and how it affected my grandma when she had it, it’s just it really shows how strong people are,” Pelszynski said.

Feldkamp’s also had a strong message for all those who are or have battled breast cancer:

“Keep fighting the fight and be positive and reach out for what you need,” employee Taylor Feldkamp said.

The plan is to return the pink theme again next October to show their support.