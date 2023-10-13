MONTICELLO Ill. (WCIA) — The Monticello Class of 1983 recently celebrated its 40th reunion while raising money for a good cause.

The Class of ’83 hosted an event dubbed BC/DC – Breast Cancer/Dollars and Coins – and it was a concert hosted by the 70’s and 80’s tribute band Head First. According to bassist and event president, Randy Brown, about 500 people were in attendance.

The goal was to raise $1,983, in reference to the Monticello class’s graduation year. They raised more than five times that amount: $10,450.

All of that money will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Because of the event’s success, Brown said they hope to make BC/DC an annual event.

Photos provided courtesy of Randy Brown