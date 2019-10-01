Brooks County rancher gives tour of desolate South Texas brush country, where he often sees migrants

John David Franz shows where he found a dead migrant, others hiding and lost

WARNING: Graphic image of human bones included halfway down this story. We’ve chosen to utilize this image to highlight the real issues along the border. Please view with caution.

BROOKS COUNTY, Texas (Border Report) ⁠— As John David Franz got within miles of his family’s ranch of 1,100 acres in a vast and desolate part of South Texas recently, he saw two Border Patrol agents in a truck on the last county road leading to his property.

They told him they were tracking 10 migrants that had been spotted in the area — a popular spot for migrants to try to go around to avoid the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in Falfurrias . And they told him to call the station if he came across them.

As he drove away, Franz, 59, shook his head thinking of the treacherous terrain these migrants were walking. Although it was still mid-morning, the temperatures were already in the 90s and the cloud cover overhead that day would make it particularly hard for migrants on foot to navigate a course to the north through the dense and treacherous brush country.

It’s a course that could have them walking 20 to 30 miles in a northwest arch to evade agents and to hook up with their guides at a highway north of the checkpoint. And it’s a course that often puts migrants straight through Franz’s property.

“The thing that impresses me the most about the immigrant situation is how you’ll see signs of traffic, of people going through the most desolate places,” Franz said as he drove his king cab 70 miles northwest of McAllen to a modest homestead that he calls “camp” where he and his family celebrate holidays, hunt some and come to relax. “To see and understand that hundreds, thousands of people are making the trek through that kind of country is hard to imagine.”

John David Franz, 59, owns a family weekend ranch in Brooks County, Texas, an area where many migrants trek while trying to evade a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in Falfurrias, about 20 miles northeast of his family’s property. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

Franz and his wife, Annette, bought this ranch in 1996 as a place for rest and respite. He recently took Border Report on an afternoon tour of his family’s ranch where he relayed several stories about the lost migrants they have found over the years. He also demonstrated how tough the terrain can be, and even showed where his young son found decomposing bones of one lost man.

One woman broke into the back door of a trailer they have in a field on the property and she lived inside for eight days after her group of migrants left her. She ate all the canned goods, “but cleaned it very well,” Franz said.

One cold December evening when it was sleeting, his youngest son, Steven Franz, came upon a 67-year-old woman with her 9-year-old granddaughter covered in only a garbage bag. They came out of the brush when he went to open one of five locked iron gates that leads to their property. The shivering pair had been left there by their transporters or “coyotes” because the elder woman couldn’t keep up, she told them.

One man from Puebla, Mexico, hid in the trees for three days convinced a lion was chasing him, he told them. It wasn’t a lion, but a bull that was mooing in mating season, Franz said.

And about 10 years ago while on a kids exploration through his family’s 7-mile-wide ranch, Steven found a blue back pack and came across a human skull. He fetched his parents who found bones and human remains scattered in an area. A Mexican identification card for Humberto Del Angel Hernandez, from the Gulf Coast city of Madero, Mexico, near Tampico, was found in a pair of blue jeans found by the backpack.

These blue jeans and bones were found at the base of a mesquite tree on the Franz’ ranch in Brooks County in South Texas, several years ago. (Courtesy Photo).



It appeared the victim died sitting at the base of a mesquite tree. He had eaten several cans of food from his backpack. Franz speculates that he might have been bitten by a snake, or become dehydrated lost in the thick brush.

This Mexican identification card was found in a pair of blue jeans near a pile of scattered bones on the Franz ranch in Brooks County. (Courtesy Photo).

“It was October. If he had been here three to four months it could have been the summertime when he was walking through here and he was only a half-mile mile from our camp. That’s the sad part about it. If he could have made it to camp there’s shade, there’s water there,” Franz said.

The Franz family called the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office, and sent copies of the identification card and remains to the Mexican consulate, in hopes that they can notify the man’s family. But they don’t know whether that ever happened.

John David Franz on Sept. 12, 2019, stands in front of his “camp” house at his ranch in Brooks County, Texas. He is pointing to a nearby trailer on his property where a woman broke into and hid for eight days, eating all of their canned goods. “But she cleaned it very well,” he said. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

‘They’re risking death’

Franz is a successful bilingual McAllen lawyer who was mayor of the border city of Hidalgo for 22 years. He has been assigned by the courts to defend several migrants in human trafficking cases. He says he has compassion for those duped into paying thousands of dollars by coyotes and have no clue as to the punishing and brutal brush they will be expected to traverse. But he doesn’t empathize with the drug-runners, who he says threaten this rural countryside and take advantage of unsuspecting migrants.

The grandmother, for instance, told them she and her granddaughter had each paid $3,000 to a guide to take them north to Denver, where the girl’s mother lived. They had no coats, food or water. As the weather got brutal and the old lady faltered in the sleet, the coyote took off with the group and left them to fend for themselves among the prickly pear, coyotes, bobcat and wild hogs.

She asked the Franzes to call Border Patrol and they drove her to a spot on the highway where agents took them in. The grandmother told them they were returning to Mexico rather than trying to cross this terrain.

As a lawyer, Franz understands the legal ramifications if his family were to help the migrants. So they give them an option: Keep walking or let them call Border Patrol agents.

“We say ‘You have to keep moving. You can’t stay here.’ But we warn them about the dangers of proceeding because it’s really tough. They’re risking death if they continue walking alone in this environment,” Franz said.

The Franz ranch is about eight miles northwest of a crop of homes marked here at Tacubaya, the closest marked spot on the map. Their 1,100-acre ranch is south of Hwy 285 and pipelines run through it, which coyotes tell migrants to follow north to avoid the U.S. Border Patrol Checkpoint at Hwy. 281 in Falfurrias, Texas.

John David Franz reaches for water from a spring on his ranch in Brooks County, Texas, on Sept. 12, 2019. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

A Border Patrol truck is seen near a locked gate a few miles from the Franz ranch in Brooks County, Texas. On Sept. 12, 2019, the agents were tracking 10 migrants spotted in the area. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

Border Patrol agents on Sept. 12, 2019, were tracking 10 migrants several miles from the Franz ranch in Brooks County, Texas. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

The Franz family often cook outside on their ranch property in Brooks County, Texas. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

The bones of a Mexican national were found under a tree like this at the Franz ranch in Brooks County, Texas. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

Coyote tracks are seen on Sept. 12, 2019, at the Franz ranch in Brooks County, Texas. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

John David Franz examines a stockpond at his Brooks County Ranch on Sept. 12, 2019, in South Texas. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

John David Franz looks at a white tail deer on Sept. 12, 2019, on his Brooks County ranch in South Texas. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

Prickly pear cactus grow on the Franz’ ranch in Brooks County, Texas. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

John David Franz’ 1,100-acre ranchland in Brooks County, Texas, is thigh-high with brush. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

The Franz ranch in Brooks County, Texas, has several ponds for wildlife, which migrants can drink from if they find it. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

Mountain lions, coyotes and wild hogs

The area where their ranch is located in western Brooks County is surrounded by other ranches and is about seven miles from the nearest county road. There are five locked gates on various unmarked dirt roads that must be opened to get on their property, which requires a four-wheel drive vehicle to get to.

There are a couple of oil pipelines that run north to south on their property and the coyote, or transporter guides tell migrants to follow the pipelines and to meet up with them at Highway 285, north of Falfurrias.

But it is not a straight shot by any means. And the coral snakes and rattlesnakes, prickly pear cactus, thorny brush and mesquite trees, mountain lions, coyotes and wild hogs can cause a migrant to steer off direction in the blink of an eye.

Finding one’s way north would require a compass, thigh-high snake boots and several gallons of water, supplies that Franz says the guides don’t give migrants.

“There is no straight shot. Someone who doesn’t know the area is going to get here and say which is the path of least resistance and get lost,” he said.

Aerostat surveillance equipment is located high in the sky and Franz says that if migrants walk in the open, on the pipeline easement, then they will have a greater chance of being spotted. So they tend to stay hidden in the brush, which can take an hour to walk just one mile.

Ladders and water ponds

Franz says regardless of what they do, coyotes will drop migrants and force them to walk through their ranchland. So to minimize damage to their fences, the Franz have built wooden ladders throughout their property to help migrants climb up and over their eight-foot fences.

“If you don’t set up crossing points they’ll just try to scale the wires and pull it down,” Franz said.

Evidence of migrants climbing other fence areas can be seen as wires are pulled down and need to be replaced. And while that is costly and irritating, Franz says he feels for these people.

“If they’re here looking for work, trying to reunite with family, then I understand why they’re doing what they’re doing,” Franz said as he hiked through thick brush on Sept. 12. “But I can’t comprehend how someone from the interior of Mexico or Central America finds themselves in the middle of something like this.”

Wooden ladders like the one behind John David Franz have been put up to help migrants cross up and over the Franz’ ranch in Brooks County without damaging their fences in South Texas, as shown on Sept. 12, 2019. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

Franz says the coyotes drop off the migrants without any cellphones or navigating equipment. Only the guide has a cellphone, which he uses to ping off his location once in a while.

As a lawyer, Franz said he has interviewed witnesses who have testified that they were raped in the brush by guides, or even beat up and shot. He says witnesses also have told him that the guides often are on drugs and that is what enables them to keep marching the group when it’s 100 degrees out.

And he speculates that the many springs and stock ponds on his property –set up for the wildlife and game hunting they enjoy on their ranch — have probably been the water source for many groups.

There also are gallon jugs of water left at the county road by Brooks County volunteers. But he said migrants can’t carry many jugs of water because they weigh too much and unless they are walking on that course, they might not come across it.

John David Franz on Sept. 12, 2019, opens a blue bucket filled with water jugs for migrants on a county road a few miles from his Brooks County, Texas, ranch. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

Inside the blue bucket there are five one-gallon jugs of water left at a stand in Brooks County to help migrants on Sept. 12, 2019. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

The latitude coordinates of their location are written on the top of a migrant emergency water stand in Brooks County, as seen on Sept. 12, 2019. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

Hunting equipment is seen inside the Franz ranch in Brooks County, Texas. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

John David Franz opens on Sept. 12, 2019, one of five locked fence gates leading to his Brooks County ranch in South Texas. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

Getting to the Franz ranch in Brooks County requires getting in and out of the vehicle to unlock and lock the five access gates, as seen on Sept. 12, 2019. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

Migrants often get lost trying to walk through the thick brush on the Franz ranchlands in Brooks County, Texas. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

After leaving Franz’s ranch on Sept. 12, he came across his closest neighbor, Sylvia Chavez, in an outcropping of homes closer to Encino, Texas. She did not want to be filmed or photographed but Chavez said she encountered a man hiding in her barn about three weeks ago.

“He didn’t have a backpack or anything. And he wanted to keep walking north. I told him if he goes that way, he could die,” Chavez said.

Ultimately, he allowed her to call the Border Patrol and they came and picked him up.

But Franz and Chavez say that many don’t and they wonder just how many get lost and end their lives in this part of South Texas that they call home.

And as he drove back to McAllen that day, Franz openly pondered what might have happened to the 10 migrants the Border Patrol agents were tracking near his ranch that morning.

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at SSanchez@BorderReport.com.