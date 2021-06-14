Thursday, June 24th, 2021 9am – 4pm

WCIA Back lot or Market Place Plaza

Give the gift of life with WCIA 3 News on Thursday, June 24th in memory of WCIA’s Dave Benton and Robert Reese. Register Today! Your blood donation is urgently needed. Schedule your donation at the WCIA 3 and Impact Life blood drive by visiting bloodcenter.org/wcia . Come save a life!

WCIA 3 Backlot

509 S. Neil Street

Bloodmobile

Champaign, IL 61820 Schedule Market Place Plaza

1901 N Market St

T6 (former Dressbarn)

Champaign, IL 61822 Schedule

If you live outside of Champaign, make an appointment at one of the other donor centers in Urbana, Danville or Springfield. The need is critical. Donate blood. You could save a life!

Background

Here is a little background on WCIA Channel 3 and the 2 TV personalities who this drive is in honor of. Both of these individuals lost their very public battles with cancer.

-Dave Benton: An Illinois television news anchor who continued to work while he struggled with brain cancer has died (May 2015). WCIA-TV news director Andy Miller said Dave Benton died Tuesday at home in Champaign. Benton was 52.

Benton in December told viewers he had been told he had four to six months to live but planned to work as long as possible. He left the air in April after more than nine years at the Champaign television station. Miller said hundreds of viewers sent Facebook comments mourning Benton to WCIA on Tuesday. Miller called Benton a model for working as a newsman and for handling terminal illness with grace. Benton is survived by a wife and two adult children. He grew up in Addison, a Chicago suburb, and graduated from Northern Illinois University.

-Robert Reese: In 2012 Robert Reese lost his battle with cancer. Robert was also regular blood donor. Robert actually found out that he had cancer after he had been deferred from donating blood on a few occasions at CBSI and was referred to a doctor. By doing this, Robert extended his life by being able to initially fight off the cancer he was diagnosed with. He was the chief meteorologist at WCIA in Champaign, Ill., died Tuesday night after battling pneumonia and cancer. He was 50. WCIA anchor Jennifer Roscoe announced the news on Wednesday evening’s newscast, saying, “It is with great sadness and heartbreak that I have to tell you this tonight. I hoped I never would.” She described Reese as “a weather geek, a music lover, a car nut and most importantly, our friend.” Reese, the morning and noon meteorologist, was last on the air in early September. His Facebook page was flooded with comments and memories from WCIA viewers Thursday morning.