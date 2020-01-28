Survey: 26 million Americans to wager on Super Bowl LIV

FILE – The betting line and some of the nearly 400 proposition bets for Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos are displayed at the Race & Sports SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on February 2, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The newly renovated sports book has the world’s largest indoor LED video wall with 4,488 square feet of HD video screens measuring 240 feet wide and 20 feet tall. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) — The American Gaming Association reports nearly $7 billion will be wagered on Sunday’s NFL championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

According to the AGA, 3 million more American adults plan to wager on this year’s big game than last year. If their research holds true, that means a record 26 million Americans will bet on the Super Bowl.

Here are other key finding from the group’s survey conducted by Morning Consult:

More than one-in-ten American adults plan to bet on Super Bowl LIV.

Of the 26 million Americans who will wager on the Super Bowl, close to 4 million will place a bet in person at a brick-and-mortar sportsbook, a 25 percent increase from last year.

Nearly 5 million will place a bet through an online or mobile platform, either through a licensed, legal operator or an illegal offshore book, a 19 percent increase from last year.

Millions more will wager with a bookie, in a pool or squares contest, or casually with family or friends.

52 percent say they will bet on the Kansas City Chiefs, while 48 percent will bet on the San Francisco 49ers.

Morning Consult conducted the online survey on behalf of the American Gaming Association between Jan. 21-22, 2020, among a national sample of 2,200 adults. The data was weighted to approximate a target sample of adults based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, and region. The margin of error is +/-2 percent and greater among subgroups. Bettors include those who expect to place a bet online, with a bookie, with a casino sportsbook, in a pool or squares contest, or casually with family or friends.