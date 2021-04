Best of the Class

WCIA 3 has recognized area high school seniors through this unique community project since 1983. This long running program honors students who have achieved academic excellence by featuring them in a series of television announcements.

Abigail Abercrombie Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond HS Sara Anderson Argenta-Oreana High School Anniston Brant Oakwood High School Kevin Clapp Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin HS Emma Crawford Champaign Central High School Karli Dean Tuscola High School Martina Gratz Stewardson-Strasburg High School Austin Hopkins Arcola High School Kaleb Hurt Salt Fork High School Min Seung Kang Champaign Centennial High School Rachael King Unity High School Anthony Lee Maroa-Forsyth High School Naomi Niekerk Champaign Central High School Akash Pardeshi University Laboratory High School

Anushka Agrawal Champaign Centennial High School Ethan Ashbrook University Laboratory High School Jessica Augustus Paris High School Jaelyn Boone Effingham High School Tori Burke Clinton High School Dalton Busboom Paxton-Buckley-Loda HS Mackenzie Cavanaugh Georgetown Ridge Farm HS Drew Cearlock Paris High School Jada Davis Heritage High School Elizabeth Denzler Argenta-Oreana High School Tue Do University Laboratory High School Austin Douglas Champaign Central High School Olivia Earl Clinton High School Braedyn Edwards Arcola High School

Rachel Sloss Effingham High School Isabelle Snapp Georgetown Ridge Farm HS Kayla Sterr Clinton High School Katelyn Swartz Champaign Central High School Brandon van der Donk University Laboratory High School Joseph Walker Triopia High School Kelsey Wells Champaign Central High School Skyler Williamson Clinton High School Angela Xu Champaign Centennial High School Hunter Lange Westville High School Abbi Kaeb Cissna Park High School Cade Cummins First Baptist Christian School Mrinali Kesavadas Mahomet-Seymour High School David Moldenhauer Auburn High School

Reece Jacobson Champaign Central High School Robert Jaruseski Danville High School Adia Jennings Effingham High School Alexis Jones Bement High School Sarah Kedas Salt Fork High School Mackenzie Kizer Danville High School Bryona Lee Tuscola High School Elizabeth Maier Clinton High School Nick Mitchell Kansas High School Kyra Moyer Tuscola High School Anna Parmenter Watseka Community High School Charly Warlow Le Roy High School Lillie Cox Shiloh High School Tyrus Thomason Auburn High School

Matthew Brouwer Paris High School Anna Burrus Triopia High School Emily Carlen Cumberland High School Max Carr Windsor Jr/Sr High School Anna Caughey Champaign Central High School Kacy Clarkston Salt Fork High School Paige Coleman Okaw Valley High School Kennedy Collier Effingham High School Jesse Lyn Damery Meridian High School Jackson Dempsey Clinton High School Dalton Rolinitis Westville High School Julia Roani Baruffi Iroquois West High School Lauryn Dambacher Auburn High School Grace Pequignot Auburn High School

Hudson Arseneau Watseka Community High School Grace Beyers Springfield Southeast High School Jennifer Chen Champaign Centennial High School Katherine Elbert Prairie Central High School Sydney Fox Paris Cooperative High School Konstantinos Goros Maroa-Forsyth High School Erica Guelfi St. Joseph-Ogden High School Ankeith Guntupalli Springfield High School Kennedy Hall Danville High School Yeonsoo Ham University Laboratory High School Grace Hanson Rantoul Township High School Luke Hartmann Champaign Central High School Londarius Hayes Eisenhower High School Kaitlyn Holste Effingham High School

Liara Aber Champaign Central High School Kristina Allen Taylorville High School Neha Aluru University Laboratory High School Kaitlin Arthur Stewardson-Strasburg High School Katherine Baker Neoga High School Kennedy Baldwin Heyworth High School Micaela Bradley Cumberland High School Taylor Briggs Glenwood High School Kelsie Crampton Paris High School Camryn Crowell Effingham High School Karrin Estes Danville High School Sarah Fabris Clinton High School Tyler Gadbury Unity High School Arial Trautmann Auburn High School

August Beck Champaign Central High School Ellie Clark Neoga High School Dustin Creech Paris High School Ben Donsbach Effingham High School Gabe Gregurich Glenwood High School Sarah Hashash University Laboratory High School Claire Hortin Fisher Jr-Sr. High School Abigail Jacob Tuscola Community High School Chayton Lawrence Danville High School Nathan Minnis Paris High School Gwen Morris Shiloh High School Tate Niebrugge Effingham High School Kelsey Partlow Neoga High School Maggie Pate Champaign Centennial High School

Zona Hrnjak University Laboratory High School Olivia Martin Effingham High School Riley Millsap Unity High School Isabelle Peters Schlarman Academy Emili Pezall Lutheran High School Matthew Pianfetti Champaign Centennial High School Mallory Pine Paris High School Laura Poetzel Judah Christian High School Madison Pollitt Armstrong Township High School Kyia Privia A-C Central High School Sydney Quick Chrisman High School Brett Reeves Clinton High School Alex Remolina Springfield Southeast High School Bauer Rogger Danville High School

Jenna Lee University Laboratory High School Zeel Patel Effingham High School Jana Ping Unity High School Lia Potter Champaign Centennial High School Alyssa Romito Oakwood High School Liam Rudin Glenwood High School Brooke Rupel Neoga High School Alexander Rushing University Laboratory High School Carlei Sapp Paris High School Jenna Schaefer Saint Joseph-Ogden High School Katrina Schideman Champaign Central High School Kelsey Slaughter Tuscola High School Nevaeh Smith Danville High School Sydnie Spires Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School

Lauren Wojcik Corden-Herrick High School Andrew Womack Effingham High School Madeline Woods Oakwood High School Emma Zimmer Tuscola High School Briggs Fultz Monticello High School Hannah Knowles PORTA High School Allison Schuricht Shelbyville High School Josephine Aldrich Blue Ridge High School Anna Sipes Charleston High School Elijah Heisner Christ Lutheran High School Max Ando Urbana High School Noah Conn Le Roy High School Faith Barnes Covington Community High School Abigail Divjak Auburn High School

Payne Turney Clinton High School Andrew Van Hoveln Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin HS Emily Wade Clinton High School Garrett Wayne Clinton High School Savanah Weaber Cerro Gordo High School Sarah Wells Paris Cooperative High School Luke White Oakwood High School Jackson Wiessing Villa Grove High School Cameron Winland Georgetown Ridge Farm High School Sadie Armstrong Mattoon High School Erin Bolletta Auburn High School

Hadiyah Rasheed University Laboratory High School Molly Sheehan Neoga High School Madison Shirley Oakland High School Lauren Ladage Auburn High School Jordan Simons Champaign Central High School David Sun University Laboratory High School Samuel Thompson Effingham High School Grace Tolentino Glenwood High School Emma Towne Danville High School Riley Walker Oakwood High School Justin Tanner Auburn High School Julia Tangen The High School of St. Thomas More Maaz Bashir Maroa-Forsyth High School

Caitlyn Stimson Milford High School Cassidy Strode Champaign Centennial High School Grace Hunley Auburn High School Olivia Titus Neoga High School Sophia Urban Champaign Central High School Joanna Walder Hoopeston Area High School Kristine Wang University Laboratory High School Zoe Cocagne Auburn High School Aubrey Wells Oakwood High School Paeton Underwood Beecher City High School Maxwell Klebe Mt. Zion High School Charles Patterson Auburn High School Justin Smith The High School of St. Thomas More

