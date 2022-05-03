This year’s WCIA 3 Best of the Class 2021 vignettes honoring the top graduating senior in the WCIA 3 viewing area will start airing Memorial Day Weekend on through the end of June on both WCIA 3 and WCIX 49.
Check back here for air times and for the online video of each vignette.
Vignette 1
|Olivia Logue
|Armstrong Township High School
|Nevaeh Brooks
|Danville Christian Academy
|Kate Hartke
|Saint Anthony High School
|Morgan Wayne
|Lutheran School Association
|Ella Curry
|Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School
|Emily White
|Sullivan High School
|Emma Franzen
|Armstrong Township High School
|Jarrett Hazelwood
|Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School
|Mariah Hoene
|Stewardson-Strasburg High School
|Grace Roundcount
|Mt. Zion High School
|Alerina Letniku
|Taylorville Sr. High School
|Gabe Kihne
|Effingham High School
|Haley Chaney
|Chrisman High School
|Jenna Rekart
|Oakland High School
Vignette 2
|Andrew Pagel
|Clinton Community High School
|Ellyse Carter
|Auburn High School
|Trevor Slovick
|South Fork High School – Kincaid
|Ella Forlines
|Central A&M High School
|Abigail Teaman
|Glenwood High School
|Kaitlin Jedlicka
|St Teresa High School
|Jacob Blackburn
|St Teresa High School
|Bethany Overbey
|Clinton Community High School
|Danielle Bogle
|Le Roy High School
|Riley Combes
|Monticello High School
|Michelle Stilger
|Centennial High Scholl
|Samuel Bickford
|Charleston High School
|Kelsie Dosch
|Paris Cooperative High School
|Tinley Risinger
|Mattoon High School
Vignette 3
|Indira Robinson
|St. Joseph-Ogden High School
|Devan Jones
|Eisenhower High School
|Hannah Turner
|Danville High School
|John Lopez
|Arcola High School
|Rohan Mandhan
|Champaign Central High School
|Alex Ahmari
|Champaign Central High School
|Lauren Boone
|Glenwood High School
|Elinor Simmons
|PORTA High School
|Jessica Rauch
|Windsor High School
|Grace Song
|Centennial High School
|Harrison Abrams
|Glenwood High School
|Callista Denoyer
|Effingham High School
|Victoria Vandivier
|Bement High School
|Theodore Johnson
|Urbana High School
Vignette 4
|Bailie Rabideau
|Watseka Community High School
|Adriana Schroeder
|Iroquois West High School
|Mason Manley
|Cowden-Herrick High School
|Caleb Campbell
|Danville High School
|Connor Musch
|Triopia High School
|Savanna Rudy
|Danville High School
|Dayevion Meek
|Eisenhower High School
|Abbie Graue
|Glenwood High School
|James Shin
|Centennial High School
|Zachary Donnini
|University of Illinois Laboratory HS
|Jyoti Sundaram
|Centennial High School
|Mia Kaufman
|Clinton High School
|Riya Patel
|Tuscola High School
|Jonathan Lau
|University of Illinois Laboratory HS
Vignette 5
|Kendall Wellman
|New Berlin High School
|Jocelyn Kwok
|Champaign Central High School
|Adelyne Deere
|Pana High School
|Addie Ford
|Westfair Christian Academy
|Emily Hall
|Shiloh High School
|Paul Haken
|Champaign Central High School
|Hallie Gates
|Meridian High School
|Sylvia Lopshire
|Ridgeview High School
|Jackson Arnold
|St. Teresa High School
|Mackenzie Russell
|Salt Fork High School
|Jack Martin
|Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond
|Will Lieber
|Glenwood High School
|Emma Schrock
|Glenwood High School
|Danbi Choi
|University of Illinois Laboratory HS
Vignette 6
|Katelyn Townsend
|Pana High School
|Brock Schoonover
|Pana High School
|Caleb Farthing
|Auburn High School
|Charlie Schmidt
|Deland Weldon CUSD 57
|Reagan Crouse
|Sullivan High School
|Andrew Penne
|Tuscola High School
|Tiffany Bargmann
|Le Roy High School
|Erin Marie Reynolds
|Covington High School
|Abigail Tate
|Eisenhower High School
|Evan Schmitz
|Saint Joseph-Ogden High School
|Landon Wilson
|Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School
|Taylor Joop
|Tolono Unity High School
|Max Moody
|Paris High School
|Eric Roth
|University of Illinois Laboratory HS
Vignette 7
|Yanet Rizo
|Iroquois West High School
|Keaton Mulshine
|Calvary Academy
|Shelby Johnson
|Iroquois West High School
|Rabya Hasnain
|Maroa-Forsyth High School
|Justine Kauffman
|Tuscola High School
|Heather Hughes
|Lutheran School Association
|Charles Hong
|Centennial High School
|Isabella Shields
|Rantoul Township High School
|Garrett Sigrist
|Arcola High School
|Olivia Edgington
|First Baptist Christian School
|Kiersten Patzia
|Glenwood High School
|Anna Sigg
|Effingham High School
|Christina White
|Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School
|Henry Thomas
|Centennial High School
Vignette 8
|Shayleigh Cline
|Paris High School
|Alicia Kim
|University of Illinois Laboratory HS
|Ethan Lu
|Centennial High School
|Stephen Seest
|First Baptist Christian School
|Holden Lewis
|Effingham High School
|Alexis Shew
|Decatur Christian School
|Emily Maxwell
|Judah Christian School
|Carley Rose Habing
|Teutopolis High School
|Hannah Hornaday
|Tuscola Community High School
|Aidan Peterson
|Glenwood High School
|Raya Swartz
|Clinton High School
|Andrew Rudolph
|Monticello High School
|Avery Powell
|Fisher High School
|Annie Schmidt
|Unity High School
Vignette 9
|Gracie Jessup
|Salt Fork High School
|Olivia Spraul
|St. Anthony High School
|Faith Nuss
|New Berlin High School
|Kathryn Eisenmenger
|Villa Grove High School
|Prithika Ravi
|University of Illinois Laboratory HS
|Leah Pierantoni
|Lutheran School Association HS
|Reed Broaders
|University of Illinois Laboratory HS
|Emilio Martinez
|Arcola Jr Sr High School
|Tinlee Shepherd
|Westville High School
|Mae Gentry
|Arcola High School
|Elizabeth Eck
|Springfield Lutheran High School
|Sarah Park
|Champaign Centennial High School
|savannah morrissey
|Effingham High School
|Jaton Shaffer
|Blue Ridge High School
Vignette 10
|Michael Martini
|St. Teresa High School
|Christian Ladehoff
|Central High School
|Max McTaggart
|Iroquois West High School
|Isabelle Li
|Champaign Central High School
|Olivia Kleiss
|Unity High School
|Allysen Welty Peachey
|Champaign Central High School
|Morgan Klover
|Argenta-Oreana High School
|Maris Green
|The High School of St. Thomas More
|Conor Blount
|Champaign Central High School
|Laney Cummings
|Tuscola High School
|Violet McCool
|Armstrong Township High School
|William Jameson
|St. Teresa High School
|Lillian Bouton
|Georgetown Ridge Farm High School
|Madeleine Luna
|Sangamon Valley High School
Vignette 11
|Jadyn Schermann
|Milford High School
|Chase Woomer
|Effingham High School
|Jessica Helms
|Auburn High School
|Emma Simmons
|Altamont Community High School
|Jude Sullivan
|Paris Cooperative High School
|Emma Pinkston
|Paris Cooperative High School
|Reese San Diego
|Paxton Buckley Loda High School
|Mallory Nichols
|Sullivan High School
|Hannah Hollis
|St. Teresa High School
|Ellie Strader
|Arcola High School
|KayLee Hohlbauch
|Arcola High School
|Emily Hylbert
|Cissna Park High School
|Andrew Blacker
|Effingham High School
|Katrina Powers
|University of Illinois Laboratory HS
Vignette 12
|Makayla Klann
|Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School
|Makenna Klann
|Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School
|Sara Burger
|Paris Cooperative High School
|Grace Croegaert
|Champaign Central High School
|Gabriel Huddleston
|Schlarman Academy
|Samantha Reynolds
|Virginia High School
|Brevin Wells
|Oakwood High School
|Austin Hughes
|St. Teresa High School
|Collin Jung
|University of Illinios Laboratory HS
|Paxton Fisher
|Salt Fork High School
|Liam McMullin
|Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School
|Hannah Hayes
|Cerro Gordo High School
|Kirsten Kindred
|Heyworth High School
|Ashlei Viehland
|Oakland High School
Vignette 13
|Lauren Williams
|New Berlin High School
|Tinley Risinger
|Mattoon High School
|Dacota Juvinall
|Danville Christian Academy
|Abigail Bolen
|Blue Ridge High School
|Roshan Perry
|University of Illinois Laboratory HS
|Lexie Breymeyer
|Hoopeston Area High School
|Carleigh Bobbett
|Okaw Valley High School
|Paige Bolen
|Blue Ridge High School
|Noah Bailey
|Faith Bible Christian Academy
|Malakai Vaughn
|Waverly High School
|Ryan Pierce
|Lutheran School Association HS
|Gray Thompson
|A-C Central High School
|Kate Aupperle
|Maroa-Forsyth High School
|Makenna Baptist
|Routt Catholic High School
Vignette 14
|Keshav Gandhi
|University of Illinois Laboratory HS
|Cordell Workman
|Clinton Community High School
|Alexis Reid
|A-C Central High School
|Marshall Horton
|Christ Lutheran High School
|Madison Burwell
|Villa Grove High School
|Abigail Roberts
|New Berlin High School
|Mavis Wang
|Maroa-Forsyth High School
|Ashton Wilbern
|Glenwood High School
|Caleb Davidson
|Kansas High School
|Megan Garrett
|Charleston High School
|Tyler Bialeschki
|Tuscola Community High School
|Grace Omundson
|Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin
|Emma Myers
|Westville High School
|Alice Gao
|University of Illinois Laboratory HS
Vignette 15
|Grace Pugh
|St Teresa High School
|Kaylynn Moeller
|Beecher City Jr.-Sr. High School
|Cydney Miller
|Paris Cooperative High School
|Alex Killian
|Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School
|Jade Zhang
|Glenwood High School
|Jessica Gruber
|Pana High School
|Rylie Crawford
|New Berlin High School
|Payton Block
|Paris High School
|Alexis Hettmansberger
|Salt Fork High School
|Trinity Tatman
|Heritage High School
|Rachel Branson
|Unity High School
|Daniella Murillo
|Centennial High School
|Alfred Hofmann
|Springfield High School