This year’s WCIA 3 Best of the Class 2021 vignettes honoring the top graduating senior in the WCIA 3 viewing area will start airing Memorial Day Weekend on through the end of June on both WCIA 3 and WCIX 49.

Check back here for air times and for the online video of each vignette.

Vignette 1

Olivia Logue Armstrong Township High School Nevaeh Brooks Danville Christian Academy Kate Hartke Saint Anthony High School Morgan Wayne Lutheran School Association Ella Curry Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School Emily White Sullivan High School Emma Franzen Armstrong Township High School Jarrett Hazelwood Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School Mariah Hoene Stewardson-Strasburg High School Grace Roundcount Mt. Zion High School Alerina Letniku Taylorville Sr. High School Gabe Kihne Effingham High School Haley Chaney Chrisman High School Jenna Rekart Oakland High School

Vignette 2

Andrew Pagel Clinton Community High School Ellyse Carter Auburn High School Trevor Slovick South Fork High School – Kincaid Ella Forlines Central A&M High School Abigail Teaman Glenwood High School Kaitlin Jedlicka St Teresa High School Jacob Blackburn St Teresa High School Bethany Overbey Clinton Community High School Danielle Bogle Le Roy High School Riley Combes Monticello High School Michelle Stilger Centennial High Scholl Samuel Bickford Charleston High School Kelsie Dosch Paris Cooperative High School Tinley Risinger Mattoon High School

Vignette 3

Indira Robinson St. Joseph-Ogden High School Devan Jones Eisenhower High School Hannah Turner Danville High School John Lopez Arcola High School Rohan Mandhan Champaign Central High School Alex Ahmari Champaign Central High School Lauren Boone Glenwood High School Elinor Simmons PORTA High School Jessica Rauch Windsor High School Grace Song Centennial High School Harrison Abrams Glenwood High School Callista Denoyer Effingham High School Victoria Vandivier Bement High School Theodore Johnson Urbana High School

Vignette 4

Bailie Rabideau Watseka Community High School Adriana Schroeder Iroquois West High School Mason Manley Cowden-Herrick High School Caleb Campbell Danville High School Connor Musch Triopia High School Savanna Rudy Danville High School Dayevion Meek Eisenhower High School Abbie Graue Glenwood High School James Shin Centennial High School Zachary Donnini University of Illinois Laboratory HS Jyoti Sundaram Centennial High School Mia Kaufman Clinton High School Riya Patel Tuscola High School Jonathan Lau University of Illinois Laboratory HS

Vignette 5

Kendall Wellman New Berlin High School Jocelyn Kwok Champaign Central High School Adelyne Deere Pana High School Addie Ford Westfair Christian Academy Emily Hall Shiloh High School Paul Haken Champaign Central High School Hallie Gates Meridian High School Sylvia Lopshire Ridgeview High School Jackson Arnold St. Teresa High School Mackenzie Russell Salt Fork High School Jack Martin Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Will Lieber Glenwood High School Emma Schrock Glenwood High School Danbi Choi University of Illinois Laboratory HS

Vignette 6

Katelyn Townsend Pana High School Brock Schoonover Pana High School Caleb Farthing Auburn High School Charlie Schmidt Deland Weldon CUSD 57 Reagan Crouse Sullivan High School Andrew Penne Tuscola High School Tiffany Bargmann Le Roy High School Erin Marie Reynolds Covington High School Abigail Tate Eisenhower High School Evan Schmitz Saint Joseph-Ogden High School Landon Wilson Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School Taylor Joop Tolono Unity High School Max Moody Paris High School Eric Roth University of Illinois Laboratory HS

Vignette 7

Yanet Rizo Iroquois West High School Keaton Mulshine Calvary Academy Shelby Johnson Iroquois West High School Rabya Hasnain Maroa-Forsyth High School Justine Kauffman Tuscola High School Heather Hughes Lutheran School Association Charles Hong Centennial High School Isabella Shields Rantoul Township High School Garrett Sigrist Arcola High School Olivia Edgington First Baptist Christian School Kiersten Patzia Glenwood High School Anna Sigg Effingham High School Christina White Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School Henry Thomas Centennial High School

Vignette 8

Shayleigh Cline Paris High School Alicia Kim University of Illinois Laboratory HS Ethan Lu Centennial High School Stephen Seest First Baptist Christian School Holden Lewis Effingham High School Alexis Shew Decatur Christian School Emily Maxwell Judah Christian School Carley Rose Habing Teutopolis High School Hannah Hornaday Tuscola Community High School Aidan Peterson Glenwood High School Raya Swartz Clinton High School Andrew Rudolph Monticello High School Avery Powell Fisher High School Annie Schmidt Unity High School

Vignette 9

Gracie Jessup Salt Fork High School Olivia Spraul St. Anthony High School Faith Nuss New Berlin High School Kathryn Eisenmenger Villa Grove High School Prithika Ravi University of Illinois Laboratory HS Leah Pierantoni Lutheran School Association HS Reed Broaders University of Illinois Laboratory HS Emilio Martinez Arcola Jr Sr High School Tinlee Shepherd Westville High School Mae Gentry Arcola High School Elizabeth Eck Springfield Lutheran High School Sarah Park Champaign Centennial High School savannah morrissey Effingham High School Jaton Shaffer Blue Ridge High School

Vignette 10

Michael Martini St. Teresa High School Christian Ladehoff Central High School Max McTaggart Iroquois West High School Isabelle Li Champaign Central High School Olivia Kleiss Unity High School Allysen Welty Peachey Champaign Central High School Morgan Klover Argenta-Oreana High School Maris Green The High School of St. Thomas More Conor Blount Champaign Central High School Laney Cummings Tuscola High School Violet McCool Armstrong Township High School William Jameson St. Teresa High School Lillian Bouton Georgetown Ridge Farm High School Madeleine Luna Sangamon Valley High School

Vignette 11

Jadyn Schermann Milford High School Chase Woomer Effingham High School Jessica Helms Auburn High School Emma Simmons Altamont Community High School Jude Sullivan Paris Cooperative High School Emma Pinkston Paris Cooperative High School Reese San Diego Paxton Buckley Loda High School Mallory Nichols Sullivan High School Hannah Hollis St. Teresa High School Ellie Strader Arcola High School KayLee Hohlbauch Arcola High School Emily Hylbert Cissna Park High School Andrew Blacker Effingham High School Katrina Powers University of Illinois Laboratory HS

Vignette 12

Makayla Klann Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School Makenna Klann Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School Sara Burger Paris Cooperative High School Grace Croegaert Champaign Central High School Gabriel Huddleston Schlarman Academy Samantha Reynolds Virginia High School Brevin Wells Oakwood High School Austin Hughes St. Teresa High School Collin Jung University of Illinios Laboratory HS Paxton Fisher Salt Fork High School Liam McMullin Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School Hannah Hayes Cerro Gordo High School Kirsten Kindred Heyworth High School Ashlei Viehland Oakland High School

Vignette 13

Lauren Williams New Berlin High School Tinley Risinger Mattoon High School Dacota Juvinall Danville Christian Academy Abigail Bolen Blue Ridge High School Roshan Perry University of Illinois Laboratory HS Lexie Breymeyer Hoopeston Area High School Carleigh Bobbett Okaw Valley High School Paige Bolen Blue Ridge High School Noah Bailey Faith Bible Christian Academy Malakai Vaughn Waverly High School Ryan Pierce Lutheran School Association HS Gray Thompson A-C Central High School Kate Aupperle Maroa-Forsyth High School Makenna Baptist Routt Catholic High School

Vignette 14

Keshav Gandhi University of Illinois Laboratory HS Cordell Workman Clinton Community High School Alexis Reid A-C Central High School Marshall Horton Christ Lutheran High School Madison Burwell Villa Grove High School Abigail Roberts New Berlin High School Mavis Wang Maroa-Forsyth High School Ashton Wilbern Glenwood High School Caleb Davidson Kansas High School Megan Garrett Charleston High School Tyler Bialeschki Tuscola Community High School Grace Omundson Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin Emma Myers Westville High School Alice Gao University of Illinois Laboratory HS

Vignette 15