Best of the Class 2021

This year’s WCIA 3 Best of the Class 2021 vignettes honoring the top graduating senior in the WCIA 3 viewing area will start airing Memorial Day Weekend on through the end of June on both WCIA 3 and WCIX 49.

Check back here for air times and for the online video of each vignette.

Vignette 1

Olivia LogueArmstrong Township High School
Nevaeh BrooksDanville Christian Academy
Kate HartkeSaint Anthony High School
Morgan WayneLutheran School Association
Ella CurryPaxton-Buckley-Loda High School
Emily WhiteSullivan High School
Emma FranzenArmstrong Township High School
Jarrett HazelwoodPaxton-Buckley-Loda High School
Mariah HoeneStewardson-Strasburg High School
Grace RoundcountMt. Zion High School
Alerina LetnikuTaylorville Sr. High School
Gabe KihneEffingham High School
Haley ChaneyChrisman High School
Jenna RekartOakland High School

Vignette 2

Andrew PagelClinton Community High School
Ellyse CarterAuburn High School
Trevor SlovickSouth Fork High School – Kincaid
Ella ForlinesCentral A&M High School
Abigail TeamanGlenwood High School
Kaitlin JedlickaSt Teresa High School
Jacob BlackburnSt Teresa High School
Bethany OverbeyClinton Community High School
Danielle BogleLe Roy High School
Riley CombesMonticello High School
Michelle StilgerCentennial High Scholl
Samuel BickfordCharleston High School
Kelsie DoschParis Cooperative High School
Tinley RisingerMattoon High School

Vignette 3

Indira RobinsonSt. Joseph-Ogden High School
Devan JonesEisenhower High School
Hannah TurnerDanville High School
John LopezArcola High School
Rohan MandhanChampaign Central High School
Alex AhmariChampaign Central High School
Lauren BooneGlenwood High School
Elinor SimmonsPORTA High School
Jessica RauchWindsor High School
Grace SongCentennial High School
Harrison AbramsGlenwood High School
Callista DenoyerEffingham High School
Victoria VandivierBement High School
Theodore JohnsonUrbana High School

Vignette 4

Bailie RabideauWatseka Community High School
Adriana SchroederIroquois West High School
Mason ManleyCowden-Herrick High School
Caleb CampbellDanville High School
Connor MuschTriopia High School
Savanna RudyDanville High School
Dayevion MeekEisenhower High School
Abbie GraueGlenwood High School
James ShinCentennial High School
Zachary DonniniUniversity of Illinois Laboratory HS
Jyoti SundaramCentennial High School
Mia KaufmanClinton High School
Riya PatelTuscola High School
Jonathan LauUniversity of Illinois Laboratory HS

Vignette 5

Kendall WellmanNew Berlin High School
Jocelyn KwokChampaign Central High School
Adelyne DeerePana High School
Addie FordWestfair Christian Academy
Emily HallShiloh High School
Paul HakenChampaign Central High School
Hallie GatesMeridian High School
Sylvia LopshireRidgeview High School
Jackson ArnoldSt. Teresa High School
Mackenzie RussellSalt Fork High School
Jack MartinArthur Lovington Atwood Hammond
Will LieberGlenwood High School
Emma SchrockGlenwood High School
Danbi ChoiUniversity of Illinois Laboratory HS

Vignette 6

Katelyn TownsendPana High School
Brock SchoonoverPana High School
Caleb FarthingAuburn High School
Charlie SchmidtDeland Weldon CUSD 57
Reagan CrouseSullivan High School
Andrew PenneTuscola High School
Tiffany BargmannLe Roy High School
Erin Marie ReynoldsCovington High School
Abigail TateEisenhower High School
Evan SchmitzSaint Joseph-Ogden High School
Landon WilsonPaxton-Buckley-Loda High School
Taylor JoopTolono Unity High School
Max MoodyParis High School
Eric RothUniversity of Illinois Laboratory HS

Vignette 7

Yanet RizoIroquois West High School
Keaton MulshineCalvary Academy
Shelby JohnsonIroquois West High School
Rabya HasnainMaroa-Forsyth High School
Justine KauffmanTuscola High School
Heather HughesLutheran School Association
Charles HongCentennial High School
Isabella ShieldsRantoul Township High School
Garrett SigristArcola High School
Olivia EdgingtonFirst Baptist Christian School
Kiersten PatziaGlenwood High School
Anna SiggEffingham High School
Christina WhitePaxton-Buckley-Loda High School
Henry ThomasCentennial High School

Vignette 8

Shayleigh ClineParis High School
Alicia KimUniversity of Illinois Laboratory HS
Ethan LuCentennial High School
Stephen SeestFirst Baptist Christian School
Holden LewisEffingham High School
Alexis ShewDecatur Christian School
Emily MaxwellJudah Christian School
Carley Rose HabingTeutopolis High School
Hannah HornadayTuscola Community High School
Aidan PetersonGlenwood High School
Raya SwartzClinton High School
Andrew RudolphMonticello High School
Avery PowellFisher High School
Annie SchmidtUnity High School

Vignette 9

Gracie JessupSalt Fork High School
Olivia SpraulSt. Anthony High School
Faith NussNew Berlin High School
Kathryn EisenmengerVilla Grove High School
Prithika RaviUniversity of Illinois Laboratory HS
Leah PierantoniLutheran School Association HS
Reed BroadersUniversity of Illinois Laboratory HS
Emilio MartinezArcola Jr Sr High School
Tinlee ShepherdWestville High School
Mae GentryArcola High School
Elizabeth EckSpringfield Lutheran High School
Sarah ParkChampaign Centennial High School
savannah morrisseyEffingham High School
Jaton ShafferBlue Ridge High School

Vignette 10

Michael MartiniSt. Teresa High School
Christian LadehoffCentral High School
Max McTaggartIroquois West High School
Isabelle LiChampaign Central High School
Olivia KleissUnity High School
Allysen Welty PeacheyChampaign Central High School
Morgan KloverArgenta-Oreana High School
Maris GreenThe High School of St. Thomas More
Conor BlountChampaign Central High School
Laney CummingsTuscola High School
Violet McCoolArmstrong Township High School
William JamesonSt. Teresa High School
Lillian BoutonGeorgetown Ridge Farm High School
Madeleine LunaSangamon Valley High School

Vignette 11

Jadyn SchermannMilford High School
Chase WoomerEffingham High School
Jessica HelmsAuburn High School
Emma SimmonsAltamont Community High School
Jude SullivanParis Cooperative High School
Emma PinkstonParis Cooperative High School
Reese San DiegoPaxton Buckley Loda High School
Mallory NicholsSullivan High School
Hannah HollisSt. Teresa High School
Ellie StraderArcola High School
KayLee HohlbauchArcola High School
Emily HylbertCissna Park High School
Andrew BlackerEffingham High School
Katrina PowersUniversity of Illinois Laboratory HS

Vignette 12

Makayla KlannPaxton-Buckley-Loda High School
Makenna KlannPaxton-Buckley-Loda High School
Sara BurgerParis Cooperative High School
Grace CroegaertChampaign Central High School
Gabriel HuddlestonSchlarman Academy
Samantha ReynoldsVirginia High School
Brevin WellsOakwood High School
Austin HughesSt. Teresa High School
Collin JungUniversity of Illinios Laboratory HS
Paxton FisherSalt Fork High School
Liam McMullinPaxton-Buckley-Loda High School
Hannah HayesCerro Gordo High School
Kirsten KindredHeyworth High School
Ashlei ViehlandOakland High School

Vignette 13

Lauren WilliamsNew Berlin High School
Tinley RisingerMattoon High School
Dacota JuvinallDanville Christian Academy
Abigail BolenBlue Ridge High School
Roshan PerryUniversity of Illinois Laboratory HS
Lexie BreymeyerHoopeston Area High School
Carleigh BobbettOkaw Valley High School
Paige BolenBlue Ridge High School
Noah BaileyFaith Bible Christian Academy
Malakai VaughnWaverly High School
Ryan PierceLutheran School Association HS
Gray ThompsonA-C Central High School
Kate AupperleMaroa-Forsyth High School
Makenna BaptistRoutt Catholic High School

Vignette 14

Keshav GandhiUniversity of Illinois Laboratory HS
Cordell WorkmanClinton Community High School
Alexis ReidA-C Central High School
Marshall HortonChrist Lutheran High School
Madison BurwellVilla Grove High School
Abigail RobertsNew Berlin High School
Mavis WangMaroa-Forsyth High School
Ashton WilbernGlenwood High School
Caleb DavidsonKansas High School
Megan GarrettCharleston High School
Tyler BialeschkiTuscola Community High School
Grace OmundsonBismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin 
Emma MyersWestville High School
Alice GaoUniversity of Illinois Laboratory HS

Vignette 15

Grace PughSt Teresa High School
Kaylynn MoellerBeecher City Jr.-Sr. High School
Cydney MillerParis Cooperative High School
Alex KillianGibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School
Jade ZhangGlenwood High School
Jessica GruberPana High School
Rylie CrawfordNew Berlin High School
Payton BlockParis High School
Alexis HettmansbergerSalt Fork High School
Trinity TatmanHeritage High School
Rachel BransonUnity High School
Daniella MurilloCentennial High School
Alfred HofmannSpringfield High School