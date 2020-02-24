Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
Leading The Way
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Video Game News
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
Illinois State Police: Two people taken to hospital after crash
Bright Spot: March 18
Video
Ameren Illinois works to restore power around central Illinois
Families who lost a loved one from Covid-19 may be reimbursed for funeral costs
Video
Weather
Lanz, Inc. Weather Now
Radar
Flooring America Eyenet Camera Network
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Snow Bear Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Friday is Finally Sunny
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: A Sunny End to an Active Week
Video
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
Ten Minutes of Terror: Looking Back On The Springfield Tornadoes 15 Years Ago
Video
Partnership brings Champaign County one step closer to NOAA weather coverage
Video
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Basketball Challenge 2021
Top Stories
WCIA Sports makes their 2021 NCAA Tournament Predictions
Top Stories
Four former Illini shine at Pro Day
Video
Ayo Dosunmu named USA TODAY National Player of the Year
Video
Kendrick Green, three other Illini ready for pro day
Video
Dosunmu, Cockburn named AP All-Americans
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Spring into scrapbooking and crafts with Daisy Lane
Video
Top Stories
Movie reviews: The Courier and Happily
Video
Top Stories
Aspen and Teak looking for their Furever Family with Yoga4Cats
Video
CASA recruiting for special advocates throughout Central Illinois
Video
Champaign County Fair concert announcement
Video
Danville Area Community College Camps for Kids
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
From the Vault
Hidden History
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Farm Showcase
Remarkable Women
One Winter Night
Bigger than the Bowl
Celebrating Black History
Home & Garden Virtual Expo
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Newsletter Sign-up
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Basketball Challenge 2021