While Alfa Romeo remains unwilling to launch a Giulia coupe, Zagato has decided to take the task upon itself, with stunning results.

The legendary Italian coachbuilder on Tuesday revealed the Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato, a dramatically styled coupe based on the platform of the Alfa Romeo Giulia sedan.

The project started in 2021 to mark the 100th anniversary of the first collaboration between Zagato and Alfa Romeo, which resulted in the Alfa Romeo G1 Zagato built between 1921 and 1923. However, the new project also serves as a billboard for the talents and capabilities of Zagato’s Milan-based team.

The team worked closely with Alfa Romeo’s own design team on the vehicle, whose body was crafted by Zagato almost entirely from carbon fiber. Signature Zagato cues include the double-bubble roof, powerful rear haunches, and Kammback rear.

Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato and Alfa Romeo S.Z. Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato

The donor vehicle was a Giulia Quadrifoglio, though a number of the performance features were borrowed from the more hardcore Giulia Quadrifoglio GTam, including the 532-hp version of the twin-turbo 2.9-liter V-6 that delivers 505 hp in the Giulia Quadrifoglio. Drive is to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual transmission.

The wheelbase was shortened, hence the SWB, short for “Short Wheelbase,” in the name. At the front are headlights borrowed from the Alfa Romeo Tonale crossover, creating a clear nod to the Alfa Romeo S.Z. built by Zagato between 1989 and 1991, which also featured a tri-element design for the headlights.

Just the one example of the Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato exists, and it’s destined for a German collector whose fleet includes a number of Alfa Romeo and Zagato vehicles. He also owns the S.Z., which he uses as a daily driver, according to Zagato.

As for a modern coupe from Alfa Romeo, the automaker teased one based on the Giulia platform in 2018. However, plans for the car were canceled following the formation of Stellantis, Alfa Romeo’s current parent company, in 2021. Alfa Romeo is now focused on higher-volume models, though it may still launch a supercar before making the switch to EVs around 2026.

