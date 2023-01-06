Mercedes-Benz is recalling 323,963 ML and GLE SUVs for water that can accumulate in the spare wheel well and affect the fuel pump. The resulting fuel supply to the engine could be interrupted, causing the engine to stall, Automotive News reported Thursday. A stalled engine could increase the risk of a crash, prompting the recall.

The accumulation of water in the spare wheel well can happen over time, and owners may notice wet or damp carpeting in the cargo area, as well as the sound of water sloshing from the spare tire area. A check engine light may illuminate in the instrument cluster.

The recall population includes the following gas and diesel SUVs:

2012-2014 Mercedes-Benz ML 550

2012-2015 Mercedes-Benz ML 350 and AMG ML 63

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML 250 and ML 400

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 and GLE 300

2016-2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 and GLE 550

2016-2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE 400

2017-2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 43

2016-2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63

In paperwork filed with the NHTSA, Mercedes-Benz said dealers will install a water drain plug in the spare wheel well, check for water intrusion into the well, and replace the fuel pump control unit if necessary.

Owners can expect notification by mail by Feb. 21, 2023. The repairs will be completed free of cost to owners. For more info, contact Mercedes-Benz customer service at 1-800-367-6372 or visit MBUSA’s recall site.

