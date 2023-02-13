Maserati is open to building one-off and low-volume cars based on existing platforms, a senior engineer at the automaker has revealed.

In an interview with Top Gear published on Monday, Davide Danesin, who’s in charge of development for the GranTurismo and Quattroporte lines, said Maserati is open to accepting commissions for bespoke projects.

Maserati already offers a personalization program known as Fuoriserie, which enables customers to add custom touches to Maserati’s regular production cars. However, the new program would be akin to programs like Ferrari’s Special Projects or the one at Rolls-Royce which resulted in 2017’s Sweptail.

In his interview with Top Gear, Danesin also hinted at the program delivering uniquely designed low-volume models, and specifically mentioned recent cars like the Ferrari Daytona SP3 and Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 as something Maserati could emulate.

Maserati’s upcoming track car based on the MC20 hints at what’s possible. Code-named Project24, the new track car will be built in a run of 62 units and generate 730 hp from Maserati’s twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6.

