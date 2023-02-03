Ferrari’s deliveries reached a new peak of 13,221 cars in 2022—a year in which most brands in the exotic segment saw record numbers.

Despite the war in Ukraine, energy and inflation crises, and supply disruptions, Ferrari managed to grow its deliveries in 2022 by 2,066 cars, up 18.5% versus 2021’s result.

The number is based on deliveries of nine modes, three of which were hybrids, the automaker said. The tally also includes deliveries of special low-volume models like the Monza SP1 and SP2, and Daytona SP3.

It doesn’t include deliveries of the new Purosangue SUV, which could potentially become the brand’s most popular model due to its wider target audience. The Purosangue starts deliveries in the third quarter of 2023 and will likely see Ferrari set new records.

Ferrari Purosangue

Impressively, Ferrari grew its revenues faster than deliveries, with its net revenues for 2022 coming in at 5.095 billion euros (approximately $5.5 billion), up 19.3% on the previous year. This resulted in a net profit of 939 million euros ($1.022 billion), which Ferrari said was also a record.

Ferrari said deliveries were up across all geographic regions. The most growth was in China where sales saw a 72.6% rise on the previous year. The Americas also experienced strong growth with a 21.8% rise on the previous year.

There are few headwinds for Ferrari, apart from perhaps a 2008-style global recession. However, a switch to electric powertrains may also prove challenging, as the sound of a Ferrari engine is one of the most alluring aspects of the brand’s cars. Ferrari plans to launch its first EV in 2025, likely to be an SUV or grand tourer of some sort, and according to patent information the automaker is investigating the use of an advanced sound generator for its near-silent models.

Before we see any Ferrari EV, the automaker will come out with a hardcore version of the SF90 Stradale. It’s also working on a successor for the LaFerrari special-series model, a Roma convertible, and possibly a successor to the 812.

