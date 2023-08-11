The 2024 Subaru Forester compact crossover SUV carries over unchanged into the 2024 model year, except for a $400 price increase across all six trim levels and a $70 bump in the mandatory destination charge, Subaru disclosed Thursday.

The destination fee inflates from $1,225 to $1,295 this year, and the base Subaru Forester now costs $28,190 total, which is a $470 increase over the 2023 Subaru Forester.

Every Forester comes with standard all-wheel drive and a 182-hp 2.5-liter flat-4 with a continuously variable automatic transmission. It can tow up to 3,000 pounds. An EPA rating of 29 mpg combined is average for an AWD crossover with no electrification, matching top models of the 2023 Nissan Rogue yet exceeding the 2024 Mazda CX-50‘s 27 mpg combined.

Safety has become Subaru’s calling card as much as standard AWD. It earns the highest crash ratings from the IIHS and the NHTSA, and comes with a standard suite of driver-assistance tech that includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and adaptive headlights with automatic high beams. Blind-spot monitors are available on the Premium grade, and standard on Sport, Wilderness, Limited, and Touring grades.

The base 2024 Forester costs $28,190 and has steel wheels, a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, USB-A ports, and even a CD player. Roof rails and alloy wheels are bundled together for a reasonable $625 more.

The $31,390 Premium rides on 17-inch black alloy wheels and adds more convenience features, including heated front seats and side mirrors, a 10-way power driver’s seat, roof rails, a sunroof, and an off-road mode with hill descent control. A $1,165 package adds blind-spot monitors, a power tailgate, and rear USB ports.

2024 Subaru Forester Sport

The 2024 Forester Sport costs $32,960 and adds more flash on the street instead of the trail, with black 18-inch wheels, a black rear roof spoiler, and orange accents throughout. It adds a couple of drive modes, and paddle shifters that mimic a 7-speed automatic.

The Forester Wilderness leans into Subaru’s outdoorsy adventure image for $36,015. It stands taller with 9.2 inches of ground clearance (8.7 inches is standard) on larger coil springs and shocks, and wears even more body cladding to protect the body from off-road elements. It rides on black 17-inch wheels wrapped in Yokohama Geolander tires, and a full-size spare rides under the cargo area.

For $35,070, the posh Limited rides on 18-inch alloy wheels, comes decked in leather upholstery, and the 6.5-inch touchscreen upgrades to 8.0 inches.

The 2024 Forester Touring tops the lineup at $38,490. It adds a heated steering wheel, a power passenger’s seat, heated outboard rear seats, climate control through hand gestures, a finer grade of leather with cross stitching, and exterior flourishes.

Imported from Japan, the 2024 Forester goes on sale in this fall.

