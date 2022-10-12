Ford is embracing #vanlife with an adventure-ready version of the Transit arriving for the 2023 model year.

The 2023 Ford Transit Trail was teased Wednesday on Twitter by Ted Cannis, CEO of the automaker’s Ford Pro commercial vehicle division, one of three business units created during the automaker’s restructuring earlier this year.

2023 Ford Transit Trail teaser

Aside from confirming the vehicle itself, Ford was light on details. A press release promises “interior and exterior enhancements providing do-it-yourselfers and motorhome distributors a turnkey canvas from the factory.”

The camper-van market does seem to have a lot of untapped potential. Camper-van conversions have become a DIY trend, and many third-party upfitters build motorhomes using van chassis cabs as starting points. For previously added Motorhome, RV, and Adventure Prep Packages with this in mind, but the Trail’s turnkey setup might appeal to a wider range of outdoorsy customers.

From job site to campsite. Ford #TransitTrail coming soon! ð²ðï¸ðð² pic.twitter.com/B5UNAqEBvT — Ted Cannis (@tedcannis) October 12, 2022

Teaser photos appear to show an unmodified Transit high-roof body style, but with Raptor-style amber lights in the grille and on the front fenders. It’s unclear if the Transit Trail will get a dedicated powertrain, but for reference the current Transit is available with naturally-aspirated and twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 gasoline engines, along with an all-electric powertrain in the E-Transit model.

Ford didn’t say when the Transit Trail will be unveiled, but confirmed that the lifestyle van will be built alongside other Transit models at its Kansas City, Missouri, plant. This is the only update confirmed for the 2023 Transit so far; the van was refreshed for the 2021 model year, with the electric E-Transit joining the lineup for 2022.

