Vigil held for stabbing victim

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A vigil was held Tuesday evening for a man who was fatally stabbed on a porch.

Loved ones gathered at a home near Peoria and Church Streets, where 36-year-old Darrell Boey, a father of three, was found with a deep stab wound to his upper thigh Sunday night. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was conducted on Monday. Macon County Coroner Michael Day said Tuesday morning the stab sliced Boey’s femoral artery and a vein.

The investigation into Boey’s death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Decatur & Macon County Crime Stoppers

(217) 423 – TIPS

Text: DPD333 + info to CRIMES (274637)