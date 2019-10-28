More than $10K worth of materials stolen

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — More than $10,000 dollars worth of tools and building materials are missing from a construction site. Someone took the tools from a house north of Mahomet over the weekend. Builders still trying to figure out exactly how much was taken.

Nelson Builders is overseeing the project. Owner Matt Nelson says this is a huge setback for their trade partners.

“This is how they make a living. They don’t work out of an office; they don’t work out of a storefront. They work on these job sites. So, you take their tools from a job site, they can’t work here; they can’t work anywhere else. So they are stuck trying to figure out how to make a living the next day, what they’re gonna do, so they have to go find all those tools, so it’s a big impact on them, unfortunately,” said Nelson.

So far, about $2,500 of tools have been replaced. They are still working things out with insurance to try to replace all that was stolen. If you know anything about this, call the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Below is a full list of missing materials posted on Nelson Builders’ Facebook page.

Finish Carpentry Tools:

– Delta Sawbuck trim saw (this is very large and unique and not found on many job sites)

– 2 AirMate compressors (blue, twin tank style)

– Dewalt table saw w/ stand

– Porter Cable belt sander

– Cadex nail gun w/ case

– multiple Senco finish nail guns w/ cases

– Senco brad nail gun w/ case

– multiple red air hoses

– multiple extension cords

– folding saw horses (red metal)

– double sided 6′ A-frame step ladder (red/purple)

– 4’ A-frame step ladder (red/purple)

– 2 – 2’ wooden step ladders

– metal roller stands

– multiple loose hole saw bits

– 2 tool belts w/ hand tools (hammers, tape measures, pencils, etc)

– multiple 5-gallon buckets w/ tool dividers containing numerous hand tools (files, screw drivers, pliers, drill bits, knives, chisels, clamps, hand saws, levels, etc)

– boxes of finish nails

– boxes of wood shims

Tile Tools:

– DeWalt 10″ wet tile saw w/ stand

– Tile scoring tool

– 5 gallon buckets with hand tools

Hardwood Tools:

– Rigid table saw

– Royobi miter box

– Bostitch flooring nailers

– DeWalt pancake compressor

Painting Tools:

– Cart mounted paint sprayer w/ hose and gun

– 6’ A-frame step ladder

– 16’ aluminum extension ladder

– 4’ folding scaffold

Building Materials:

– numerous boxes of 12” x 12” gray ceramic tile

– numerous boxes of 12” x 24” gray ceramic tile

– numerous boxes of 4” x 12” white subway tile

– nearly full roll of DITRA underlayment

– bags of DitraSet mortar and Hydroment grout

– multiple ceiling fans and light fixtures (in boxes)