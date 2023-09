DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State FFA Officers were in attendance at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur this week, and Meteorologist Jacob Dickey stopped by to catch up with them.

The State Officer Team takes a year off of college to spend the whole year advocating for agriculture, visiting FFA programs, putting on leadership events and more.

This year’s team started their term at the Illinois FFA Convention in June and will be in office through next summer.