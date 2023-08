DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Tuesday kicks off the 70th annual Farm Progress Show, and crews are ready to open the doors at 8am.

Opening ceremonies start at 7:30 a.m. in Decatur, with the University of Illinois Marching Illini, and demonstrations and interactive exhibits continue throughout the day until 5 p.m.

Planning to go? Here are important links to keep open for reference:

WCIA crews will bring full coverage of the show throughout all broadcasts on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.